Strategic Purchaser to Scania Customized Solutions
2024-08-29
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Take this opportunity and join our fantastic team. With us, you will focus on continuous improvements to supply premium products to our end customers. This is an exciting next job if you are searching for the best of two worlds, commercialism with technical aspects and working in an international company driving the shift for a sustainable future.
Commercial Operations within procurement was established to accelerate the integration of procurement activities within Scania 's worldwide sales and service organization. The tasks ahead of us is ambitious with tough goals of lead time reductions, savings and value creation to be achieved by bundling volumes, standardization between different countries, synergise between Scania product and supplier product and at the same time improving service to our customers. We are now looking for a Strategic Purchaser to join our Central team in Södertälje.
The team
We are a great and fun team. We all have our own responsibilities to drive, but the key for us is to always support and learn from each other. The colleagues in the team are focused on commodities for the global service network e.g. workshop equipment, IS/IT, Automotive fluids and Facilities management.
Do you enjoy a leader who values straightforward communication, clarity and humour highly?
I have been a leader for 30 years in various types of businesses and industries. For the past seventeen years, I have worked as a leader here at Scania, first in IT and now at Procurement. What makes me happy at Scania is the great cohesion we have and that I as a leader are given the opportunity to be challenged and developed together with my employees. One of the reasons why many of us choose to stay at Scania is that we can take on challenges in different parts of our business, which enables us to build on the knowledge and experience we have. Respect for the individual, taking advantage of our differences and experiences is the basis for us to succeed together. Saying what we think and daring to try new alternatives is also a prerequisite for us to thrive, develop and deliver together.
The job
Working as a Strategic Purchaser you will be responsible for the development and implementation of procurement activities throughout Scania's commercial network. You will be responsible for several procurement commodities where Travel Management is one of the major commodity. In the role of Global Category Manager for Travel Management, you will be instrumental in supporting Scania's Group Travel Management department. Your contributions will be importing in ensuring that procurement activities align with the strategic business objectives. Moreover, this position offers the unique opportunity to build an extensive network, as it involves collaboration with a wide range of professionals across Scania 's global network and together with Group Travel Management at Volkswagen. The travel management category is in an exciting period globalizing Scanias Global Travel Program. Your expertise will be key in harnessing these opportunities to drive progress and deliver business value.
You will together with all your internal customer's set strategies and procurement plans by analysing data and having a close dialogue with purchasers in our commercial network in order to understand what is needed and where most leverage can be found. You will negotiate commercial agreements and prices, run tenders and also be responsible for supplier quality, capacity issues, service and cost development.
Your profile
We are looking for a team player who has a high level of self-motivation. You take initiative, start activities and achieve results. You also like to be service-minded and enjoy varied tasks. Other important qualities for achieving success in this role are, the ability to develop and maintain a broad network of contacts. You have several years of procurement experience. You have experience of large complex projects in an international company. Your communication skills are excellent. Fluent in English and Swedish is meritorious. A university degree is also an advantage. If you think you fit this description and like the idea of joining a commercial and international environment with great opportunities for professional development, then we would love to hear from you!
For more information, please contact
Adrienne Adilz, Procurement Manager - Commodity Commercial Operations +46 (0)8 553 8014 10
Application
Your application should include a cover letter, CV and copies of any certificates. We will interview applicants continuously throughout the recruitment process. Please apply no later than 2024-09-12.
