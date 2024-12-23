Strategic Purchaser
2024-12-23
Alfa Laval in Ronneby is looking for a Strategic Purchaser
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
Our procurement team works closely together to ensure a positive impact on our products, their margins, and performance, maximizing efficiency for our customers. You can look forward to a supportive and secure culture that constantly offers new opportunities. People stay with us because they can choose many different ways to grow and develop, whether it's through skills and knowledge, career paths, or location.
You will contribute to the team with by:
*
Drive Strategy: Develop and implement regional and global sourcing strategies that align with our business goals.
*
Deliver Results: Lead cost-reduction initiatives and projects, creating tangible value for the organization.
*
Build Strong Partnerships: Manage and develop suppliers, ensuring top performance in quality, delivery, and cost.
*
Ensure Excellence: Establish quality monitoring procedures, evaluate supplier performance, and implement improvement plans when needed.
*
Champion Quality: Use PPAP methodology to quality-assure purchased items and maintain high standards.
*
Solve Challenges: Serve as the first point of escalation for supplier quality and delivery issues, driving swift and effective resolutions.
*
Collaborate Across Teams: Work closely with sourcing experts, project managers, engineers, and internal stakeholders to achieve outstanding results.
This is your chance to take ownership, innovate, and make a real impact in a collaborative and forward-thinking environment.
Required skills and qualifications:
You are a dynamic individual who thrives in a fast-paced, innovative environment where flexibility and adaptability are key. You bring a strong sense of initiative and are just as comfortable taking the lead as you are working in a team setting. Your passion for clean technologies drives you to seek out solutions contribute to a more sustainable future.
You are business-oriented, structured, and have a talent for connecting with others. Your open-minded and proactive approach helps you tackle challenges with a positive attitude, and your technical curiosity drives you to continuously grow and innovate.
Furthermore, to succeed in this position, we expect you to have:
*
A degree in engineering, economics, supply chain or equivalent work experience.
*
Proven experience in sourcing and procurement.
*
Strong project management and organizational skills.
*
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
*
Good knowledge in Microsoft Office
What's in it for you
You can look forward to a secure and supportive culture that continuously offers new opportunities. People stay with us because they have the freedom to choose from many different ways to grow and develop, whether it's through skills and knowledge, career paths, or location.
For more information
Dzevad Selimagic, Team Manager Purchasing,
Anna Åhlin, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Ulf Johansson, Unionen, 073-397 5607
Agnieszka Olofsson, Akademikerna, 076-132 4377
We are looking forward to hearing from you soon so send your application without delay, and no later than 12th of January 2025. Selection and interviews will be ongoing continuously.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
