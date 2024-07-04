Strategic Purchaser
Honors Yachts Coating AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Värmdö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Värmdö
2024-07-04
, Vaxholm
, Tyresö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Honors Yachts Coating AB i Värmdö
You will be responsible for managing the sourcing projects and activities, and overseeing suppliers relationship management and contracts.
Main Tasks:
Set, develop and execute category strategies
Perform and lead sourcing projects and activities
Responsible for Supplier relationships commercially
Supplier Governance and Contracts
Delivery value and performance improvements, compliance and cost reduction
Required Skills:
Experience from procurement of Supply Chain
Excellent Chinese verbal and written, English, Swedish and Spanish is a merit
Experience in Digitalization.
Good knowledge of Microsoft Package (Excel, Word, PPT)
Experience in boat/automobile industry is a plus
Interest in sustainability Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14
E-post: info@honorsyachts.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Honors Yachts Coating AB
(org.nr 559209-5441)
Hässelmarabacken 1 (visa karta
)
139 60 VÄRMDÖ Kontakt
Anndy Barralaga info@honorsyachts.se Jobbnummer
8787162