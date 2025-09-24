Strategic Partnerships Development Manager to search engine comp
2025-09-24
We are looking for a Strategic Partnerships Development Manager who will take complete market ownership and a high level of business development, working with senior stakeholders in the organisation to build an audacious vision & plan for the market. This role is a consultancy assignment starting from November 3, 2025, until October 16, 2026 to leading search engine company.
As a Strategic Partnerships Development Manager, you are a key piece in relationship building that thrives in a fast-paced environment, demonstrates a working understanding of internal processes, products, and teams, and revels in managing partnerships for us. You help deepen relationships with key industry partners, execute agreements, and track impact, enabling us to be successful. You possess proficiency in skills such as relationship-building, negotiation, project management, and collaboration.
Responsibilities include:
• Develop partner strategy, including new partner/supplier and opportunity prospecting. Conduct partner/industry research and collaborate on product strategy, with minimal guidance.
• Own end-to-end partner/supplier experience to ensure deal integration, which includes negotiating and finalizing contracts, executing on account plans, pitching to partners/suppliers, resolving partner /supplier issues, and advocating on behalf of partners/suppliers, with minimal guidance.
• Own managing partner/supplier engagement and relationship by tracking business/technology metrics and insights, building business forecasts, and ensuring strong brand/reputation management, with minimal guidance.
• Build and maintain strategic relationships with external partners/suppliers and internal stakeholders/teams, with minimal guidance.
Minimum role qualification requires proficiency in:
• Oral & Written Communication
• Opportunity and pipeline management
• Data analysis, synthesis, and reporting
• Navigating Complexity
• Deal negotiation
• Project Management and Planning
• Stakeholder management
• Executive influence
• Contract knowledge
• Industry knowledge
Top 3 Hard Skills:
• AD Monetization,
• Online Publishing
• Sales
Top 3 Soft Skills:
• Stakeholder management
• Communication skills (The role is client-facing)
• Analytical skills
Type of industry experience: Online publishing (traditional news publisher), online advertiser.
