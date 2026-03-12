Strategic Buyer
2026-03-12
We are searching for a Strategic Buyer for a company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 9 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Description
Manages or performs strategic sourcing work by initiating and driving sourcing and cost reduction
Developing and implementing the segment strategy in the area of responsibility, and for driving strategic purchasing activities within the commodity.
Establishes supplier relationship management processes and continuous improvement goals/programs.
Negotiates contracts and coordinating supplier integration plans with internal clients.
Monitors market dynamics that impact materials/services availability and/or pricing.
Partners with internal clients to identify sourcing needs, develop buyer/market profiles, identify marketplace trends, and define acceptable service levels.
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 9 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
