Strategic Buyer
2026-01-30
We are looking for a Strategic Buyer for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 11-month limited contract to begin with.
Description:
• Manages or performs strategic sourcing work by initiating and driving sourcing and cost reduction, developing and implementing the segment strategy in the area of responsibility, and for driving strategic purchasing activities within the commodity.
• Establishes supplier relationship management processes and continuous improvement goals/programs
• Negotiates contracts and coordinating supplier integration plans with internal clients
• Monitors market dynamics that impact materials/services availability and/or pricing
• Partners with internal clients to identify sourcing needs, develop buyer/market profiles, identify marketplace trends, and define acceptable service levels.
On higher level might drive transformation initiatives (digitalization and sustainability).
On Professional level applies practical knowledge typically obtained through education and work experience
May require the following proficiency:
• Works independently with general supervision. - Problems faced are difficult but typically not complex.
• May influence others within the job area through explanation of facts, policies and practices.
This role requires fluency in English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start ASAP, 11-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
