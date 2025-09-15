Strategic buyer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2025-09-15
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
High Voltage Breakers is a key business unit within Hitachi Energy, based in Ludvika, Sweden. Our unit has global responsibility for developing, producing, and selling High Voltage Breakers for power systems. As the world shifts towards green energy, High Voltage Breakers play a crucial role in accelerating the transition.
Are you up for the role as our speaking partner between suppliers and internal functions? We are looking for a team player who is driven, structured, analytical and has a result-oriented mindset. In this role you will be located in Ludvika but have the opportunity to collaborate on a global arena with a wide range of stakeholders.
As a strategic buyer you will be part of a key function in driving and coordinating strategic sourcing activities together with our suppliers and internal interfaces such as design, sales, production and operational purchasing. You will work together with stakeholders to find more cost-efficient and reliable solutions and setups. You will be included in a team who supports each other in a dynamic environment with great atmosphere.
We are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all the requirements. We are interested in learning more about you and how you can contribute to our team.
How you'll make an impact
Maintain and develop the supply base with focus on quality, delivery and total cost.
Define and drive local sourcing strategies that align with the development and implementation of regional sourcing strategies in collaboration with the regional Category Manager.
Runs regular supplier evaluations in collaboration with the respective local buyer and initiate improvement projects when required.
Defines and establishes local standard agreements with all major suppliers, and periodically renew pricelists, standard purchase terms and conditions in line with Business directives and guidelines.
Identifies new suppliers in cooperation with relevant category team. Qualifies new suppliers in cooperation with Supplier Quality and Engineering specialists.
Runs benchmark studies for the local factory and for specific sourcing initiatives and implements cost-out programs and/or processes to reach financial targets.
Coordinate, collaborate and support the Business in SCM related topics.
Your background
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous improvement.
Good communication and networking skills as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Professional experience in a supply chain function.
Strong sense of ownership and entrepreneurial attitude.
Well versed in MS tools - Excel, Power Point, SharePoint, Power BI, etc.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, proficiency in English is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Hiring Manager,Tobias Eriksson, tobias.eriksson1@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, 46107382912.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson-Drakou, johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9508390