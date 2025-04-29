Strategic Buyer
Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Kristinehamn Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Kristinehamn
2025-04-29
, Storfors
, Nacka
, Degerfors
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB i Kristinehamn
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Strategic Buyer in the Propeller Systems & Stabilizers division at Kongsberg Maritime Propulsion & Handling. We are seeking a dedicated professional to manage sourcing for our products.
This is a fantastic opportunity to become a key member of our Supply Chain team. You will play a crucial role in ensuring cost management, quality, and timely delivery of materials.
In this role, you will work closely with internal and external stakeholders, driving continuous improvement with global suppliers and partners. Your focus will be on fostering strong relationships and supporting our product goals. We seek a proactive and collaborative procurement professional who can manage supplier agreements and deliver on material cost management.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Sourcing: Support the development and execution of sourcing strategies to drive both immediate and long-term supply chain improvements, engaging key stakeholders.
Project Collaboration: Work closely with Project Managers to ensure that sourcing decisions align with project goals, cost targets, and financial performance objectives.
Supplier & Method Development: Lead sourcing for new product introductions (NPI) and manage source and method changes to meet all program milestones.
Negotiations & Supplier Management: Lead commercial negotiations to achieve the best overall value for KONGSBERG, ensuring supplier commercial issues are resolved efficiently.
Supplier Leadership: Take ownership of specific supplier relationships, providing strategic guidance and fostering development where applicable.
Cross-Functional Alignment: Consult with Product Owners and Project Managers to develop strategies that align across the Propulsion and Handling business.
Operational Execution: Manage sourcing activities, including procurement of parts and services, purchase order management, and compliance with customer and governmental regulations.
Business Development: Identify and develop supply chain opportunities to support the Propulsion & Handling business.
Qualifications & Experience:
Proven experience in strategic sourcing, procurement, or supply chain management.
Strong negotiation and supplier management skills.
Ability to collaborate effectively with Project Managers to drive cost efficiency and financial performance.
Experience with ERP systems for purchasing and supplier management.
Working experience with castings, shafts, fabrications or hydraulics will be advantegous
Willingness to travel regionally and internationally
Global outlook and exposure to different challenges, and cultures
Fluent written and spoken English
This role offers a chance to make a significant impact on project outcomes and supply chain efficiency. If you're a strategic thinker with strong leadership skills and a passion for optimizing procurement, we encourage you to apply.
Join us and be part of a team that drives innovation and excellence in sourcing!
What we can offer
Participation in various development projects and training's
Interesting opportunities for professional development and career advancement within the organization
Unique atmosphere in a team sharing expertise
Interesting experience and opportunity for personal development
Possibility work partly remote based on your work tasks
Work location
Kraków (Poland) or Kristinehamn (Sweden)
Sounds interesting? Apply now or latest 2025-05-15. We conduct ongoing selections and interviews may begin before the application deadline. For this position, we use personality and ability tests, which will be sent to you if you proceed in the process. Since we are a company working with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Our Propulsion and Handling division delivers world class products for propulsion, handling systems, motion control and waterjet for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore and naval. Our products enhance operational efficiency and deliver safe, secure, reliable and sustainable products to our valued customers.
KONGSBERG is a leading global technology group. Throughout our proud two hundred year history, we have continuously advanced, applying innovative solutions to the needs of our customers, partners and society at large. We believe diversity is our strength. By fostering an inclusive and diverse culture we nurture and ensure space for different perspectives and ideas. We work determined to mature and improve our ability to utilize our diversity and culture of differences to create positive business results.
Kongsberg: Protechting people and planet Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Bifoga CV och brev på engelska Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB
(org.nr 556035-5009), https://www.kongsberg.com/maritime/
Båtbyggarevägen 1 (visa karta
)
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN Kontakt
Supply Chain Manager – Propeller Systems
Tomasz Madej tomasz.madej@km.kongsberg.com +48 122 988 755 Jobbnummer
9310704