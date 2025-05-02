Store Manager Under Armour Hamngatan
MNO International AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-02
Are you an experienced and driven retail leader with a passion for performance? Under Armour Hamngatan is looking for a Store Manager who thrives in a fast-paced environment, leads by example, and knows how to deliver results.
Who we are:
Under Armour is a global performance brand, known for innovative sportswear that empowers athletes to push beyond their limits. With a strong presence in over 100 countries, Under Armour continues to redefine how athletes train, compete, and recover.
In the Nordics, MnO International AB is the exclusive distributor for Under Armour. We manage Brand House and Factory House stores across key locations, and are passionate about building strong teams and strong results.
What we're looking for:
We're looking for a hands-on, ambitious, and business-minded Store Manager who's not afraid to lead from the front. You should be passionate about retail, results, and people. You're someone who understands the importance of both delivering strong sales and building a team that thrives.
To succeed in this role, you:
* Have solid experience in retail management, preferably from fashion or sportswear
• Are self-going and take full ownership of your store's performance and day-to-day operations
* Understand and act on KPIs - you know how to analyze sales, drive traffic, and convert results
* Are highly organized, structured, and skilled at staff planning and scheduling
* Are confident in coaching and developing your team, giving clear feedback, and fostering growth
* Are flexible and willing to work every second weekend and handle closing shifts regularly
* Thrive in a team-oriented culture and believe that collaboration is key to success
* Bring positive energy, professionalism, and a solution-focused mindset every day
What we offer:
* A key leadership role in our central Stockholm Brand House
* The opportunity to grow with one of the world's leading performance brands
* A dynamic and supportive team environment, where performance and development go hand in hand
* A company culture that values energy, ownership, accountability, and teamwork
Ready to lead, inspire, and make an impact? Apply now and be a part of the Under Armour mission to make athletes better.
Please send your application to jobb@mno.se
with the reference SM-HAMN25 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
E-post: jobb@mno.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SM-HAMN25". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mno International AB
(org.nr 556497-9457)
Hamngatan 30 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
MnO Brands Jobbnummer
9315668