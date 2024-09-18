Storage Infrastructure Engineer
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
At Data & Simulation, we drive the digitalization for Group Trucks Technology. As one of our responsibilities, we are driving the development of tools and methods to improve the overall R&D efficiency and digitalization of the organization. We are working in a truly global context with stakeholders across several Business Areas and Truck Divisions. We are constantly working with securing that we have a diverse organization with a perfect combination of competences to develop transport solutions of tomorrow!
About the role
We are looking to hire a proactive and motivated enterprise storage engineer to be part of our team, focusing on the IT infrastructure aspect of our delivery process. As an enterprise storage engineer, your main responsibility will be to support our Data Science Lab, which deals with field test data. The ideal candidate should have a keen interest in emerging technologies and a strong eagerness to learn.
Main responsibilities are:
Manage and configure our enterprise storage system
Monitor and optimize its performance
Align and drive our strategic roadmap with business needs
Implement new features, capacities, and technologies based on demand and strategic goals
We are looking for you...
who are eager to grow as a professional and that thrives among other curious people. Strong technical passion and drive make you a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas. With your great enthusiasm for a sustainable future, you are committed to establishing reliable and high performing environments to enable our dedicated engineering teams. Most of all, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table.
Requirements:
M.Sc. in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Experience with Linux environments
Experience with Kubernetes and other virtualization environments
Solid understanding of IT infrastructure principles, including networking, storage, virtualization, and cloud computing.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, C++, or Java for automation and scripting tasks.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex technical issues effectively.
Excellent communication and collaboration abilities, with a keen attention to detail.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we actively work towards establishing teams that harness the inherent strength found in differences of knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality, and more. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guide us.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
For additional information about the role, contact Pierre Johansson, Group Manager Platforms Operation at: pierre.johansson@volvo.com
Last application date: 9th October 2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
