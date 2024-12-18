Sten och anläggningsarbetare
2024-12-18
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JLB Mark & Sten AB i Jönköping
Join us in building the sustainable landscapes of the future! We arelooking for several skilled individuals to join our stone and groundwork team.
About the jobb:
A full-time employment with a paid winter break!
Oppotunities for growth and development to enhance your skills.
A strong team where collaboration is key.
Your Profile:
Basic experience in stonework and groundwork
Independent and proactive with a strong sense of responsibility.
Enjoys physical outdoor work.
Focused on details and committed to exceptional workmansship.
Your tasks: Stonework and groundwork in public environments, such as streets and parks.
What we offer at JLB:
A Full-time employment with a three weeks summer vacation and with a long paid winter break!
Opporttunities for growth and development to enhance yor skills.
Meaningful and varied tasks that make a difference.
A company culture where everyone is valued and contributes their expertise with pride. Together, we achieve the hihest quality with joy and pride in our work.
Ivestment in tools and machinery to ensure your well-being both on and off the job. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
e-post
E-post: andreas.johansson@jlbsten.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare JLB Mark & Sten AB
(org.nr 559482-6033) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Jönköping Kontakt
Andreas Johansson andreas.johansson@jlbsten.se Jobbnummer
9069120