Steel Mill Construction SME
2025-05-05
Functional Reporting Line
Direct report to Mc Dermott EPCM Construction Site Manager
Role Purpose
As a Steel Mini Mill Construction SME, you will report directly to the Construction Site Manager.
You are responsible to provide experience-based advisory services to McDermott EPCM functions related to pre-construction planning, value engineering, constructability and construction optimization, procurement, construction management and productivity, quality, and commissioning of steel making equipment and equipment foundations.
The role is hybrid - based off site with regular travel to the construction site in Boden, Sweden.
Key Responsibilities, but not limited to:
• Review of engineering designs and coordination with engineering, construction management, and construction contractors for constructability improvements.
• Provide non-proprietary data and other information related to technical construction methodologies, productivity, and commercial basis based on previous execution of scope.
• Participation in technical and commercial review of procurement packages and contractor bids.
• Participation with procurement, construction management and project management teams in contracting strategy setting.
• Participation in regular and ad hoc coordination meetings and workshops between field engineering, design engineering, construction management, and construction contractors.
• Regular review and assessment of site and contractor progress and productivity reporting.
• Regular review and assessment of key tolerance, alignment, and other quality reporting.
• Participation with project controls and project management in regular project risk and opportunity reviews.
• Monthly (or more frequent as required) site visits in Boden Sweden for in depth site progress reviews, contractor productivity assessment and improvement recommendations, construction methodology reviews, 6 week lookahead auditing, 3 month lookahead reviews with construction and project management, and multi-party SIMOPS planning workshops with contractors, OEM and construction management.
• Participation in adjacent and site-wide scope coordination strategy and planning workstreams.
• Assistance in networking and recruiting for additional key Steel Mini Mill industry expert personnel.
• Site Visits per Site Construction Manager request.
Role KPI's and Deliverables
• Construction progress on critical OEM process-related construction scope.
• Cost and schedule optimizations via design and constructability improvements.
• Successful recruitment and onboarding of additional key Steel Mini Mill SME personnel.
• Weekly site observation report (when on site) to be delivered to construction and project management.
Qualifications
• Minimum 10 years experience in heavy industrial construction megaproject delivery, of which at least 5 years with successful delivery of fast-track Steel Mini Mill greenfield construction.
• Multiple relevant recommendations from Steel Mini Mill owner and/or OEM representatives at project management or higher level is required.
• Experience in construction of individual equipment foundations larger than 20,000m3 with mm-scale vertical , horizontal, and rotational tolerances.
• Relevant technical certifications in civil or mechanical trades is required.
• Minimum 5 years experience in megaproject contracting commercial / financial management.
• Experience in both pre- and post-award construction contract management for contracts >EUR100M equivalent
• Engineering or other relevant technical degree is a plus.
• Fluency in English is required.
