Start You Career At Ikea Summer 2025 Within Customs!
2025-02-03
Company Description
Are you ready to touch lives and living rooms all over the world? IKEA is looking for summer co-workers within Customs who aren't afraid to think outside the box. Working with us is all about adding value, playfully challenging everything, and finding new ways to improve lives.
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We like to break things (like rules) and make things (like planet-friendly plant balls). We dare to try, and we dare to fail. And above all else, we are driven by our shared vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people. If our culture speaks to your heart, we would love to hear from you!
Curios to know who we are? We are Customs Operation Support Centre Europe/Africa (COSC EA) in Älmhult, Sweden consists of approximately 45 co-workers. Our assignment is to secure a well-functioning import and/or export process for more than 30 countries in the region, on different levels. We provide daily support and coordination in customs related topics within legal matters, goods flow and IT-knowledge to secure availability, affordability and ensure compliance.
Job Description
Within Customs we have two exciting openings - Documentation Administrator and Customs Support Specialist. Below you find a short job description about the positions.
Customs Documentation Administrator
As a Customs Documentation Administrator, you will secure efficient and effective handling of incoming documents and certificates. That involves control and register, scan and archive the documents and certificates. You will also administrate claim handlings related to missing certificates. Within this assignment, you will be in contact with different IKEA Units and authorities.
Customs Specialist
As Customs Specialist, the main assignment is to send correctly compiled import declarations using a digital solution in direct contact with Customs Authorities in each country. You will communicate and support to and from other IKEA units, external service providers and authorities within Europe and Africa to ensure timely, accurate and compliant entry according to customs rules and regulations.
DECLARE EVERYTHING - IN TIME - CORRECT - IN COMPLIANCE
Qualifications
Are you the one we are looking for? During the summer you will work in an international, fast-changing and exciting environment. We really value a service-minded person with strong communication skills. We see that you have a lot of curiosity and energy. You are motivated by working in routine-based tasks with a high pace. This is since routine and structure will be a big part of both positions within Customs. You will work closely with, both internal and external, stakeholders. Your willingness to learn and adapt to new circumstances and challenges is a key feature!
We believe that you have/are:
• Started your university education in the field of customs and import operations, logistics and/or supply chain
• Familiar with Microsoft Office, especially Excel
• Fluent in English, both written and orally
• Valid work permit in Sweden
Additional information
Please note the two positions are based in Älmhult, Sweden (No Relocation Support for this position). Last day of application is February 14, 2025, and we will start interviewing continuously. Please send your application in English and note that we do not accept applications by email.
For both positions, Customs Specialist and Customs Documentation Administrator (total 10 Vacancies), we have business need from Monday-Friday and have working hours between 7-16. All working hours take place in the office.
We expect you to be available during the entire summer period (June-August).
If you would like to know more about the two positions please contact, Supervisor Filip Svensson (Customs Documentation Administrator) at filip.svensson6@inter.ikea.com
or Philip Jensen (Customs Specialist) at philip.jensen6@inter.ikea.com
. If you would like to know more about the recruitment process please contact Femina Ladhani Karlsson (People & Culture Specialist) at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
or Olivia Swärd (People & Culture Specialist) at olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
We look forward receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Ikeagatan 1
343 36 ÄLMHULT
