Staff Production Quality Engineer
Lyten Labs AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2025-10-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Labs AB i Västerås
Job Scope
Is responsible for ensuring the quality of our new products and processes. Ensure that standards and processes are followed. Use quality tools and available learnings to prevent quality problems. Monitor Downstream Quality performance and drive the resolution of quality problems by the production quality organization as well as cross functional teams, and make sure Northvolt learns from them. Continuously identify quality improvements, and make sure they are addressed. Leads development, modification, and implementation of quality policies
Works very closely with manufacturing and engineering to follow-up and improve processes to ensure a flawless transition into manufacturing and supplying of cells.
Is the technical leader for specific processes, and is responsible for their performance and results, providing technical expertise and guidance to the team to reach targets assigned.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Set up quality monitoring procedures, define quality KPI's, evaluate performance and launch improvement initiatives.
• Participate and input in change management, engineering change notification and deviation approval processes.
• Review results and action tracker and initiate improvement projects.
• Drive cross-functional and cross-technological manufacturing projects and opportunities.
• Drive quality improvement and optimization projects utilising six sigma methodology.
• Participate and input to quality gate reviews in the development phase of Product and Process Development to ensure reliable manufacturing of products.
• Contribute to equipment commissioning activities.
• Steer Organization Quality performance and act on deviations and drive the resolution of quality problems by the production quality organization as well as cross functional teams, and make sure Northvolt learns from them.
• Lead problem solving activities to improve quality performance.
• Lead developing, modifying, and executing quality policies/procedures that affect operations.
• Implement and audit standard quality procedures and processes.
• Ensure Additional duties and responsibilities to deliver the quality KPI and Strategy
• Implement quality requirements according to quality standards
• Create Control plan and take part in FMEA analysis. Facilitate continuous update of PFMEAs by working with multidisciplinary teams.
• Improve Work instructions and procedures for Quality related activities.
• Define and follow up MSA requirements and methods of the measurement equipment, approve MSA results.
• Report and mitigate safety relevant issues within the team in the appropriate system.
• Quality stakeholder in process and product gate reviews.
• Drive product failure Risk assessment.
• Support and drive initiatives related to ISO standards
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: Yes
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• A degree in Engineering
• 8+ years working experience in high volume assembly/production
• 3+ years of leadership experience in an international organization
• Experience and knowledge about FMEA, Control Plan, PPAP, SPC, MSA, Risk Management
• Experience and knowledge of problem-solving process, 8D, 5Why, Ishikawa, Pareto
• Experience and knowledge of quality requirements and standards of the automotive industry (IATF 16949:2016)
• Excellent English written and oral skills
•
Specific skills
• Experience in the automotive and/or battery industry
• Certified six sigma professional green or black belt
• Experience from a multi-cultural environment
•
Personal success factors
• Promoting and requiring facts and data driven decision making in the organisation
• Strong communication skills with all the key stakeholders
• Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
• Is curious, action and result oriented, has hands on approach.
• Passionate & purpose driven.
• Proactive, strong-minded, quick thinker and assertive Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885) Jobbnummer
9547811