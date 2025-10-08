Staff Engineer Material Development
Lyten Labs AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2025-10-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Labs AB i Västerås
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Staff Engineer of Material development serves as a key technical leader in the evaluation and analysis of Li battery cells and related materials. Positioned between Senior and Principal levels, this role focuses on leading complex technical initiatives, developing advanced evaluation methodologies, and ensuring that material performance insights are effectively translated into product and process improvements. The Staff Engineer acts as a cross-functional technical bridge, supporting strategic R&D programs and mentoring less experienced engineers while collaborating closely with senior and principal engineers.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
• Lead and execute advanced evaluation and analysis of Li battery cells and materials to identify performance drivers and reliability factors.
• Develop and standardize test methods, analytical frameworks, and diagnostic procedures for material and cell-level evaluation.
• Provide technical leadership in resolving complex issues related to material behavior, degradation mechanisms, and process interactions.
• Coordinate cross-functional technical discussions and guide decision-making related to material selection, validation, and performance improvement.
• Mentor and support the professional development of engineers, sharing expertise in testing methodology, data interpretation, and failure analysis.
• Review and validate technical reports, experimental data, and conclusions to ensure accuracy and consistency across projects.
• Contribute to technology roadmap development and strategic R&D planning by identifying technical risks, gaps, and opportunities.
• Represent the evaluation and analysis team in cross-departmental reviews, technical meetings, and collaboration with external partners when necessary.
• Maintain awareness of emerging trends in Li battery technologies, analytical methods, and industry standards, and apply these insights to enhance internal capabilities.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• BSc or higher degrees in Chemical/Material/Electrical Engineering, and Chemistry.
• Significant experience in Li battery materials evaluation, testing, or electrochemical analysis.
• Preferably 8+ years industrial experience.
• Demonstrated technical depth in material characterization, data analysis, and performance diagnostics.
• Strong capability to lead complex technical initiatives with minimal supervision and cross-functional alignment.
• Excellent analytical, communication, and documentation skills with the ability to convey complex technical concepts clearly.
• Recognized as a technical reference within the organization and contributes to the establishment of best practices and technical standards.
Specific skills
• Expertise in electrochemical diagnostic techniques and failure analysis methodologies.
• Proficiency in data-driven analysis and modeling (Python, MATLAB, or similar tools).
• Strong understanding of material-process-performance correlations in Li battery cells.
• Experience in developing or validating internal test standards and evaluation protocols.
• Capability to interpret multi-variable datasets and translate findings into actionable design insights.
Personal success factors
• Systems-level thinking and sound technical judgment.
• Ability to lead without authority and influence through expertise.
• High analytical capability and critical thinking in complex scenarios.
• Strong collaboration and alignment-building skills across teams.
Drive for continuous improvement and ability to translate insights into action. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885) Jobbnummer
9547812