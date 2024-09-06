Staff Engineer Backend
What we do at DetectifyDetectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We offer a cloud-based External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform that streamlines asset discovery and vulnerability assessments for Product Security and AppSec teams. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo. In the Discovery and Assessment team in particular you work together with world renowned hackers and take their skills into scale, learning security and hacks on the way. Prepare yourself for tin-foil-hat moments!
What you'll get to do
You will play a significant part in evolving our product to the next level. We try to build services that not only solve today's problems but also enable future solutions already today. We will ask you to think broader than just the task at hand and hopefully you thrive in this environment.
We strive to create an enabling and empowered culture. Here you will have the ability to make use of all your skills and personality. A fun and engaging environment where we can have unfiltered and passionate discussions to learn and grow together.
As an engineer in a cross-functional product team you will get to think it, build it, ship it, measure it, own it, tweak it, and as part of that:
- Collaborate with other engineers, designers, product managers, researchers/hackers, and data analysts in a dynamic and empowered product-driven environment
- Drive architecture together with your team within your domain and contribute to decisions across teams
- Use the latest technologies to solve real problems for our customers at a massive scale
- Explore modern software development methods
- Participate in cross-team efforts to improve our architecture or development environment
Technologies you will get your hands on:
- Event-based microservices and serverless architecture running on AWS
- Modern development tools across the entire stack: Golang, Kafka, Terraform, AWS ECS/Lambda/AppSync, GraphQL
- You will have the opportunity to take even more responsibilities over time, and take a leadership role within engineering as the team grows and expands.
Skills & Requirements
Who you are
You like to work in a highly collaborative environment and enjoy learning and solving customer problems together with your fellow team members. You are not afraid of asking the "Why" we are solving a need before thinking of the how.
You have several years of experience working in backend and you have experience in working in microservice or serverless architecture. You need to be able to work independently and solve problems on your own, while still sharing progress, solutions, ideas, and problems with others so the full team is aware of and agreeing on direction.
You are passionate about customer and business needs and one of your drivers is to deliver value quickly to continuously iterate on even better and fuller solutions. You typically come from a background where you are used to working with SaaS products using microservices at scale in a Cloud-First environment, having experience in modern Agile Product Development environments.
Pair programming or mob/ensemble programming is within your preferred toolbox.
