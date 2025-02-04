Staff Engineer - Node.js
Hemnet AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemnet AB i Stockholm
Do you want to be a central part of product development for the biggest property platform in Sweden? Are you eager to join a self-propelled, cross-functional team that works data-driven with constant user feedback? Join us on our mission to help more people find a place to call home!
What's in it for you?
Take an active part in driving our tech strategy towards Node.js together with our product teams in our domain
Innovative Approach: Work with an experimental and iterative approach. Dare to explore uncharted territories, try something new, and surprise us all!
End-to-End Development: Develop and maintain our products from idea to production
Inclusive Culture: Enjoy a friendly, inclusive, and caring company culture where transparency, work-life balance, and well-being are high priorities. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or background
Lab Weeks: Participate in recurring lab weeks-time for our developers to experiment, hack around, and evaluate creative ideas. Unleash Your Inner Mad Scientist-innovation starts here!
Autonomy: Be part of a team that controls its own product decisions
Technical Skills:
Node.js: In-depth knowledge of its ecosystem and frameworks
Web Applications: Proven experience in driving architecture and system design, as well as developing and maintaining complex web-based applications in production environments
Javascript: Proficiency in ES5, ES6+, and asynchronous programming
APIs: Experience with RESTful APIs and GraphQL implementation
Database Management: Proficiency with relational databases like PostgreSQL
Cloud Services: Familiarity with AWS, Docker, CircleCI, and how to deploy and scale Node.js services in the cloud
We also believe that you are experienced in:
Experience from data-driven product development with short and experimentation
Team Collaboration: Experience working in team settings, especially in medium to large multicultural/global companies
Matured experience and be proficient with other programming languages and eco systems. Meritorious frameworks: NestJS, Ruby on Rails, Typescript, React, and Next.js
We believe that this will ensure your success in this role:
Problem Solver: Excel at solving complex technical problems
Team player: You thrive in a collaborative environment where we succeed together
Leadership Skills: Have experience leading teams and mentoring junior developers
Ownership: Can take ownership of and drive initiatives from start to finish
What you will do: As a Staff Engineer you are responsible for setting, aligning, and executing the Tech Strategy within the Backend Community with the focus on Node
Facilitation of collaboration between community members to set up and follow up on:
A vision for the craft, guidelines, technological KPIs, and ways of working in the community
Encourage and support competence development and education within the community
Node.js Journey: Play a central role in our Node.js journey. While we have some services already running in production, this is just the beginning
Product Development: Engage in all areas of product development-ideation, innovation, new development, iteration, and maintenance.
Team Collaboration: Implement solutions with the teams in the domain, deploying to production multiple times a day. Pair and mob programming are key parts of our knowledge sharing.
Your career at HemnetWith over 40 million visits each month, you'll be part of Sweden's most popular property platform - and one of the world's most admired real estate platforms. But our size and reputation aren't the only reasons why you and your 150+ colleagues enjoy working here.
Since 1998, Hemnet has been an essential go-to place for millions of Swedes, guiding them through one of life's biggest transitions: finding a new place to call home. We're proud to make this life-changing, often stressful journey as seamless as possible.
With access to vast amounts of data, you'll have limitless opportunities to explore and create new features that enhance the experience for Sweden's real estate agents, home buyers, and sellers.Our friendly Hemnet culture fosters a dynamic, playful environment where every voice is valued. Here, you'll join a welcoming team that encourages you to thrive and grow, working alongside passionate colleagues from around the world.
A Hybrid Way of Working Our vibrant office in central Stockholm is the hub of our collaboration and culture, providing a lively space that fosters team spirit. We come together in the office three days a week, with two flexible remote days. To be part of our team, it's essential to be based in or near Stockholm. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemnet AB
(org.nr 556260-0089), http://www.hemnet.se Arbetsplats
Hemnet Jobbnummer
9144932