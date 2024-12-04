Staff Backend Engineer
Detectify AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Detectify AB i Stockholm
Staff Engineer
What we do at Detectify
We're Detectify, and we're not your average cybersecurity company. We're a team of passionate engineers and hackers who are obsessed with building cutting-edge tech that actually makes a difference in making the internet a safer place to be. We're talking about real-life hackers who know their stuff. You'll learn from the best, and maybe even develop some elite skills yourself.
Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We offer a cloud-based External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform that streamlines asset discovery and vulnerability assessments for Product Security and AppSec teams. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
What you'll get to do
You will play a significant part in evolving our sleepless hacker to the next level. We try to build services that not only solve today's problems but also enable future solutions already today. We will ask you to think broader than just the task at hand and hopefully you thrive in this environment.
We strive to create an enabling and empowered culture. Here you will have the ability to make use of all your skills and personality. A fun and engaging environment where we can have unfiltered and passionate discussions to learn and grow together.
As a staff engineer in a cross-functional product team you will get to think it, build it, ship it, measure it, own it, tweak it, and as part of that:
- Work hands on with real technical problems: You will put the fancy architecture slides aside and work closely with both the team and the code.
- Tackle the toughest challenges: Leverage your deep domain knowledge and broad perspective to solve complex and unique problems that push the boundaries of web security.
- Champion best practices: Introduce and advocate for engineering best practices across multiple teams, drawing on your proven experience and in-depth understanding of technology trends.
- Business insight: Combine technical skills and business understanding to bring actual value to our customers and the organization.
- Shape our technical strategy: Anticipate internal and external challenges and advancements, and contribute significantly to Detectify's engineering strategy.
- Be a technical leader: Guide and mentor less experienced colleagues, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.
- Drive technical excellence: Collaborate with senior engineers to ensure adherence to architectural principles, clean code practices, robust testing, and optimal system performance.
- Foster collaboration: Work closely with other Staff Engineers and management to develop and implement an engineering-wide technical strategy.
- Lead by influence: Inspire and influence others to reach decisions through your technical expertise and collaborative approach.
Technologies you will get your hands on:
- Event-based microservices and serverless architecture running on AWS
- Modern development tools across the entire stack: Golang, Kafka, Terraform, AWS ECS/Lambda/AppSync, GraphQL
- You will have the opportunity to take even more responsibilities over time, and take a leadership role within engineering as the team grows and expands.
Skills & Requirements
Who you are
- You're a staff engineer with a growing passion for cybersecurity and have previous experience of a staff role or a similar role
- You have experience of discover, evaluate and solve complex architectural problems
- You thrive in a collaborative environment and love solving complex challenges and likes working with mob/pair programming
- You are a person that combines technical skills with your business insight in your work to push the product forward.
- You are a used to introduce and advocate for engineering best practices across multiple teams, drawn from your proven experience and in-depth understanding of technology trends
- You're not afraid to ask "why" and challenge the status quo
- You typically come from a background where you are used to working with SaaS products using microservices at scale in a Cloud-First environment.
Started by a group of ethical hackers, Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
Want to know more about what it is like working at Detectify? Visit our career site. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Detectify AB
(org.nr 556985-9084), https://detectify.com/ Arbetsplats
Detectify Jobbnummer
9045457