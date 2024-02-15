Städare / Cleaner
2024-02-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Company Name: IPO Invest Sweden AB
Location: Stockholm
Job Type: Part-time
Salary: HOURLY SALARY
About Us:
IPO Invest is a registered investment advisory firm providing planning services, consulting, and investment management for individuals and businesses. Now our subsidiarie company is looking for several experienced cleaners to help with their rapid growth.
At womenshome, we understand the importance of a clean and organized home. We take pride in providing exceptional house cleaning services to our clients, ensuring their homes are sparkling clean and comfortable to live in. Join our team of dedicated professionals and help us make a difference in the lives of our customers.
Responsibilities:
Perform cleaning tasks such as dusting, sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, and washing surfaces
Clean and sanitize restrooms, including toilets, sinks, and mirrors
Empty trash receptacles and dispose of waste appropriately
Clean and maintain common areas, including hallways, lobbies, and entryways
Follow safety procedures and use cleaning chemicals and equipment properly
Notify management of any maintenance or repair needs
Adhere to company policies and procedures
Maintain a professional and courteous demeanor when interacting with clients and coworkers
Requirements:
Previous experience in cleaning or janitorial work preferred
Ability to follow instructions and work independently
Strong attention to detail and thoroughness in cleaning tasks
Physical stamina to perform cleaning duties, including lifting and bending
Good communication skills
Reliable transportation to and from work
Flexibility to work evenings and weekends as needed
If you are passionate about cleanliness and take pride in your work, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter detailing why you would be a great fit for this position.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
