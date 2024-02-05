Ssab - Trainee In Technical Development Program
Are you an engineer looking to excel your career in an innovative, challenging and market leading company? Does it sound appealing to be part of revolutionizing the steel industry through sustainable development? Then SSAB's Technical Development Program is a great opportunity for you!
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
The trainee program is designed in blocks, based on SSAB's core technical areas: process, product and application development. You will work in different project teams with specialists in the technical areas where your daily work will make a difference for real. Each trainee will receive a personally tailored program to match capabilities and ambitions, along with SSAB's needs. The program will last approximately 18 months and you will be located at different departments and sites in Sweden. After a successfully completed program, the trainee is offered a continued employment within the company.
By joining this program, you will be able to engineer a fantastic foundation for your career at SSAB.
About You
We are looking for ambitious engineers with a master's degree, or soon to be graduates with an anticipated graduation date by the summer of 2024, that aims to pursue a technical career. In addition to this, you will require good social skills and be willing to travel due to the rotation between departments and sites. It is essential to speak fluent English and have valid work permit for Sweden along with a valid passport, Swedish language skills on a basic conversation level are preferred.
Preferred, but not limited, Master studies: Process metallurgy, Material science, Mechanical engineering, Engineering physics.
Particular interest, but not limited to:
Development of new steel grades and steel making processes, for example scrap based steelmaking, quench- and tempering, steel hardness treatments etc.
Development of products in steel and connected manufacturing technologies, for example design concepts, structural analysis, sheet metal forming methods, welding technologies and material test methods.
Development and use of modern simulation and modelling technologies for steel, process and application technologies
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
Read more about SSAB's Technical Development Program here - https://www.ssab.com/en/company/careers/young-professionals/technical-development-program
Interested to learn more about our journey to become the first in fossil-free steel? Read more here - https://www.ssab.com/en/fossil-free-steel
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Reference Check
4. Come and meet us
5. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Our hiring process is ongoing throughout the application period.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Mathias Thorén, Manager Technical Development Program - mathias.thoren@ssab.com
Contact Nina Herke, Group HR Business Partner - nina.herke@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 243 700 00 - Borlänge, +46 920 920 00 - Luleå, +46 155 254 000 - Oxelösund.
Words from your future manager
"SSAB's Technical Development Program is a trainee program that provides a great opportunity to get experience from different parts of the organization and a deep understanding of SSAB's core technical areas. It is also a chance to create a network of specialists and engaged colleagues within a short period. During the traineeship, you will continuously be offered coaching and feedback to further develop your technical skills. Welcome with your application."
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.
