Ssab - Cost Control Engineer - Transformation Office

2025-01-23
Are you passionate about leading transformative projects and eager to shape the future of sustainable steel production? SSAB is looking for an ambitious Cost Control Engineer to join us on our exciting journey. At SSAB, we are committed to sustainability and aim to eliminate all CO2 emissions by 2030. This position is based in Luleå, Sweden.
At SSAB, we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing society and will continue to be vital in shaping the future. From the roofs over our heads to the bridges connecting our cities and the cars of tomorrow, steel plays a crucial role. However, we also recognize that steel production is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally, and that must change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil-free steel production and are committed to becoming largely fossil-free by 2030. As part of SSAB, you will play a key role in helping us achieve this ambitious goal and drive the green transformation of the steel industry.
About the position
As a Cost Control Engineer at SSAB, you will be part of Transformation Office Project and responsible for monitoring, controlling, and reporting on the financial aspects of construction projects to ensure they stay within budget. This role requires a deep understanding of cost management principles, construction processes, work breakdown structures, and sustainable industrial practices. You will work closely with project teams, contractors, suppliers, and stakeholders to track costs, manage budgets and forecasts, mitigate financial risks, and contribute to the overall financial performance of the project. We are around 80 people in the project (exclusive consultants) and a great blend of different cultures and experienced people with passion for huge capex projects.
You will collaborate with PMO team, Project Management and Construction Teams, Finance Department, Contract management, QHSE departments, Contractors, Procurement and Leadership across owner's functions.
Main responsibilities
Cost Estimation and Budgeting: Assist the construction area project manager in preparing cost estimates and budgets. Contribute to the development and maintenance of detailed cost breakdown structures for the project.
Cost Control and Monitoring: Track and follow up on construction area costs, expenditures, and forecast future costs. Analyze actual costs versus budgeted costs, identify discrepancies, and monitor costs related to contractors and suppliers (materials, labor, equipment, and other resources).
Risk and Change Management: Identify potential cost overruns or savings and propose corrective actions. Review and evaluate the impact of scope and contractual changes on project budgets. Ensure changes in scope or schedule are reflected in the project's cost projection.
Contractor and Supplier Financial Management: Engage with contractors and suppliers to verify costs and invoices prior to invoicing. Support the construction area project manager in monitoring supplier and contractor performance.
Communication and Reporting: Prepare cost analysis presentations for the project management team. Provide accurate cost information and recommendations to support decision-making.
Audits, Assessments, and Continuous Improvement: Participate in audits and cost assessments to ensure compliance with company policies. Document lessons learned, good examples, challenges, and areas for improvement in cost control and budgeting practices.
Achievements and Goals
Ensure full alignment between construction areas and project functional departments (e.g., Finance, EMO, QHSE).
Monitor construction area budget, cost goals, KPIs, and target goals.
Ensure compliance with contract terms and conditions related to costs and invoicing.
Report and document cost trends, historical data, forecasts, KPIs, etc., for the project management team.
Continuously improve cost management practices.
Authority
Lead construction area budget, cost control, and forecasting activities.
Lead the process and responsible for cost expenditures from contractors and suppliers.
About You
Degree in Engineering, Construction Management, or a related field.
Minimum of 5 years' experience in cost control and project cost management within the construction industry.
Strong understanding of cost control methodologies, construction processes, and project lifecycle management.
Proficiency in cost estimation software, including Excel.
Experience with budgeting, forecasting, and variance analysis.
Ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment.
Strong analytical, communication, and decision-making skills with the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels.
Our offer
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Got questions about this position?
Contact Rodrigo Ramalho, Director PMO, Transformation Office, rodrigo.ramalho@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Talent Acquisition Partner, petra.fekete@ssab.com
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"At SSAB, we're on an incredible transformation journey toward fossil-free steel. For me personally, being part of this project through the Transformation Office is one of the most exciting and meaningful opportunities I've ever experienced. It's not just about revolutionizing SSAB's production to green steel. It's about creating a lasting positive impact on society and Sweden as a whole.
As the Project Management Office (PMO) leader, my goal is to build a high-functioning PMO that truly drives this transformation. To make this vision a reality, I'm looking for passionate and motivated individuals to join our incredible multi-cultural team. Together, we'll steer, lead, and control the project with a shared sense of purpose and determination.
