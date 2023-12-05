Sr. Tech Talent Partner in Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-12-05Arbetsuppgifter
Are you a tech recruitment expert with a passion for finding top talent? Are you experienced in hiring for cybersecurity, data, and technical architecture roles? If so, here is an exciting opportunity for you!
Our client is seeking a Sr. Tech Talent Partner to join their team in Stockholm. In this role, you will be responsible for the end-to-end recruitment process, from tech sourcing to salary negotiation. Your expertise in technical recruitment will be crucial, especially in the areas of cybersecurity, data, and technical architecture.
Key Responsibilities:
• Talent Acquisition: Take ownership of the entire recruitment process, sourcing tech talent and conducting thorough interviews. You will be responsible for attracting and assessing candidates with the right skills and experience.
• Recruitment Management: Manage the entire recruitment cycle, from initial outreach to final offer negotiation. You will be experienced in working in a high-paced recruitment process, ensuring efficiency and quality throughout.
• Stakeholder Collaboration: Collaborate closely with stakeholders to understand their hiring needs and provide valuable insights and advice. You will be a trusted advisor, partnering with the business to find the best tech talent.
• Quality Assurance: Uphold high delivery standards and ensure an exceptional hiring experience for all candidates. You will prioritize candidate experience and strive for excellence in every step of the recruitment process.
Qualifications:
• 6-10 years of experience in tech recruitment. You have a proven track record of success in hiring for tech roles.
• Strong background in hiring for cybersecurity, data, or technical architecture positions. You are familiar with the specific skills and qualifications required for these roles.
• Proficiency in stakeholder management. You can effectively communicate and build relationships with various stakeholders, ensuring alignment and collaboration.
• Expertise in sourcing through platforms like LinkedIn and using Boolean searches on technical platforms such as GitHub. You know how to find and engage with top tech talent.
• Ability to deliver results under tight deadlines. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and can effectively prioritize tasks to meet deadlines.
If you are a tech recruitment professional looking for an exciting opportunity in Stockholm, this could be the perfect role for you.
Apply now and take the next step in your tech recruitment career!
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 2023-12-11
End: 2024-11-30
Length: 1 year
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 79 58 55 599
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "586". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Beatriz Marklund beatriz@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
8308902