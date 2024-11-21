Sr. Logistics Management Analyst
2024-11-21
Are you ready to drive impactful improvements in logistics? We're looking for a proactive and analytical Sr. Logistics Management Analyst to join our team in Malmö!
About the Role
This is a dynamic role offering opportunities to grow, create meaningful impact, and work on exciting projects in a collaborative, international environment.
You'll optimize warehousing and transportation processes, identify improvement areas, and implement cost-saving and ESG-focused initiatives. Additionally, you'll take ownership of KPI reporting (costs, OTD, savings, ESG) and lead projects that enhance efficiency and sustainability.
Key Responsibilities
* Report and analyze logistics KPIs and drive cost-saving initiatives
* Lead projects to improve transportation and distribution, warehouse operations, and digital systems
* Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to implement new processes
* Enhance and maintain logistics systems, including Addimotion and Oracle and the connection to the WMS
* Develop and document efficient processes with a focus on optimization
Your Profile
* Strong analytical skills with attention to detail and process optimization expertise as well as problem solving
* Excellent Excel skills
* Effective communicator, team player, and self-starter in a fast-paced environment
* Experience in logistics engineering, KPI reporting, and system management
* A bachelor's or master's degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field
* Good communicator in both English and Swedish
Apply now and join us in shaping the future of logistics!
Verisure is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
If you don't meet all the above checkpoints, don't worry. If you believe that you're the right person for us, we might just believe that as well. Get in touch and let 's discuss more! If large parts of the above sound exciting to you - apply today!
Please apply through our application system. This will ensure a fair process for everyone.
If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Lead, charlotta.rydstrom@verisure.com
.
About us:
Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. And our mission is to provide our customers with peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.
About us:
Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. And our mission is to provide our customers with peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.

With over 35 years of insight, experience, and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity. Thanks to a strong focus on high quality, our customers are amongst the most satisfied and loyal in our industry. We have some of the strongest double-digit growth and retention rates globally in consumer-facing services which demonstrates our exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to our customers. Our success depends on our people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading, world-class company that thrives on a strong entrepreneurial spirit. www.verisure.com
