Sr Front End Developer

Modelon AB (publ) / Datajobb / Lund
2024-08-13


We are looking for an individual who is passionate about joining Modelon's software engineering team as a Frontend Developer. The team is responsible for delivering high end web applications to improve the productivity of our customers.
Do you want to help us make a technically complex application area accessible to everyone?
Do you want to change the world of Computer Aided Engineering and make a significant impact on classic engineering?

Do you want to grow with us?
If you are an experienced and ambitious software engineer who wants to contribute to the success of a unique new product in a growing market of industrial users, apply now

