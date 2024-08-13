Sr Front End Developer
Modelon AB (publ) / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-08-13
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Modelon AB (publ) i Lund
We are looking for an individual who is passionate about joining Modelon's software engineering team as a Frontend Developer. The team is responsible for delivering high end web applications to improve the productivity of our customers.
Do you want to help us make a technically complex application area accessible to everyone?
Do you want to change the world of Computer Aided Engineering and make a significant impact on classic engineering?
Do you want to grow with us?
If you are an experienced and ambitious software engineer who wants to contribute to the success of a unique new product in a growing market of industrial users, apply now Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Modelon AB (publ)
(org.nr 556672-3010)
Scheelevägen 17 (visa karta
)
223 70 LUND Arbetsplats
Modelon AB Jobbnummer
8838353