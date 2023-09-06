Sr DevOps Engineer
Bambora AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bambora AB i Stockholm
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity:
Currently, we are looking for a versatile DevOps SW Developer for our real-time card acquiring platform. In this position, you will be a trusted member of a highly skilled and truly agile DevOps team, responsible for developing, running and maintaining the business-critical services developed by your team - If you built it, you run it!
Your Day-to-day Responsibilities Include
Our autonomous agile teams work in a strong DevOps culture. This means that you are responsible for:
delivering on your team's committed objectives including adapting to whatever is needed to reach the goal you and the team are committed to reach
securing an outstanding qualitive service availability 24/7/365 where 3rd line on-call duty is expected according to a rotating schedule
participate in your team's day-to-day activities including software development, operations, maintenance and support in addition to being an active member in our agile events like daily standups, planning, retros and demos etc.
foster built-in quality and team & technical agility
Signs of Success
As a perfect match to our teams and their purpose you:
are passionate about developing and operating products and services that bring value to our customers, your team and your business
collaborate successfully with other team members and specialists within our diverse organization
act as a role model to team members and others by staying committed, showing accountability and delivering results for the team - we always set set our team delivery first!
are comfortable in a fast-moving environment - handling many different stakeholders and making prioritizations and taking quick decision on a daily basis
Skills we can't do without
As our new DevOps Developer you have:
several years confirmed experience in software development in various languages like Java (incl. Spring Boot and Gradle), Python, Docker and SQL etc.
experience from developing transaction intense, high availability and serverless micro-services
experience from AWS including DynamoDB, Lambdas, ESC, RDS, Terraform, CloudFormation
experience from Jenkins Pipelines and GIT, CI/CD, Release on Demand
bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, engineering or other meaningful field
an understanding of software quality assurance principles
full working proficiency in English
Skills we'd like
To fully enjoy our our autonomous and agile ways it would be great if you also have:
knowledge of DevOps ways of working including fostering the DevOps culture, automation, lean flow, measurement and recovery
a curious mindset, continuously learning and sharing your knowledge with your peers and others - locally and remote
experience from developing secure and/or PCI-DSS certified solutions is considered an advantage
Grow with us, create tomorrow
At Worldline, we are dedicated to helping our people unlock their full potential - both professionally and personally. With comprehensive training and development programs, expert communities, and global mobility programs, you will always be able to develop and grow at Worldline - wherever you want to go and whatever you want to do. We also offer flexible hours and remote working, to empower you to be your best self at work and at home. 8 in 10 Worldliners consider Worldline a friendly place to work, and 9 in 10 are satisfied with the training & development they receive.
Worldline is proud to be an Equal Opportunity employer. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, colour, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as an individual with a disability, or other applicable legally protected characteristics.
Learn more about life at Worldline on careers.worldline.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bambora AB
(org.nr 556233-9423) Jobbnummer
8089311