Sprinkler Technician
Lyten is leading an industrial revolution through Lyten 3D GrapheneTM, a breakthrough supermaterial unlocking a new generation of products - from lithium-sulfur batteries and energy storage systems to concrete admixtures, lightweight composites, and next-generation sensors that are revolutionizing industries. Together, these innovations are making a massive global improvement and driving real-world impact across energy, mobility, construction, and defense.
At Lyten, we believe the most meaningful careers begin with purpose - and with people who want to make a difference. We're not just developing advanced supermaterials - we're about to change the world as we know it, reshaping how energy is stored, how products are built, and how progress is made.
We're entering an exciting growth phase, scaling production across the U.S. and Europe and expanding our team of engineers, scientists, and innovators.
Apply now to join our team and be part of something bigger than yourself - where collaboration, creativity, and purpose come together to build the technologies that will define the next century.
Key Responsibilities
Main areas of responsibility and activities
Perform preventive and corrective maintenance on sprinkler systems, fire pumps, alarm valves, and associated fire-protection equipment
Support implementation and compliance with health and safety procedures related to fire-protection systems
Conduct routine inspections, functional testing, and system verification according to maintenance schedules and regulatory requirements
Troubleshoot faults in sprinkler and fire-protection systems and support restoration of normal operation
Support third-party inspections and authority compliance activities
Maintain accurate maintenance documentation, service records, and inspection protocols
Coordinate work with external service providers (e.g., sprinkler contractors and fire-alarm vendors)
Support planning and execution of shutdowns, repairs, and system upgrades
Identify risks, deviations, and improvement opportunities within fire-protection systems
Contribute to continuous improvement of maintenance routines and reliability of fire-protection systems
Ensure housekeeping and organization according to 5S principles
Accountability / Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: Yes
Authorized to perform maintenance activities according to role and procedures
Requirements
Qualifications and Experience
Technical education or vocational training in mechanical, industrial, or fire-protection systems
Experience working with sprinkler systems, fire pumps, or fire-alarm systems
Experience from industrial or facility maintenance environments is preferred
Knowledge of inspection routines and safety requirements for fire-protection systems
Understanding of preventive maintenance practices
Specific Skills
Ability to read technical drawings and system documentation
Basic computer skills (MS Office and maintenance systems)
Structured and safety-focused way of working
Problem-solving mindset
Good documentation discipline
Why Work at Lyten
At Lyten, you'll be part of a team that's redefining what's possible in energy, materials, and manufacturing. We're not just imagining the future - we're building it today with breakthrough technologies that are changing how products are made and how industries innovate.
Our people are the heart of that mission. From world-class scientists and engineers to creative problem-solvers in operations, manufacturing, and commercialization, every member of the Lyten team plays a role in turning bold ideas into real-world impact. We believe that the best work happens when you're doing great things in the world - with people you like. Collaboration, curiosity, and a shared sense of purpose drive everything we do.
What You'll Find at Lyten
A mission that matters: Contribute directly to solving complex challenges in energy, mobility, and materials innovation.
Cutting-edge innovation: Work on technologies at the intersection of materials science, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing that strengthen energy security and local supply chains.
Extraordinary people: Join a team of talented, friendly, and down-to-earth innovators who support, challenge, and inspire one another every day.
Teamwork and culture: Experience a workplace built on trust, respect, and shared success - where collaboration fuels breakthroughs and everyone's ideas are heard.
Global impact: Help scale new materials and energy solutions that reinforce industrial resilience across the U.S. and Europe.
Career growth: Be part of a fast-moving company entering a commercial growth phase, with opportunities to lead, learn, and make your mark.
Purpose-driven values: Thrive in an environment that celebrates ingenuity, optimism, and meaningful progress - together.
Lyten offers the opportunity to do the most important work of your career - helping build the technologies that will power the next century of innovation.
