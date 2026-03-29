Sprinkler Technician
Lyten Ett AB / Driftmaskinistjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla driftmaskinistjobb i Skellefteå
2026-03-29
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High-level purpose of the function
Ensure safe, reliable, and compliant operation of sprinkler and fire-protection systems through preventive maintenance, inspections, troubleshooting, and corrective actions in accordance with applicable standards and site requirements.
Key Responsibilities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Perform preventive and corrective maintenance on sprinkler systems, fire pumps, alarm valves, and associated fire-protection equipment
Support implementation and compliance with health and safety procedures related to fire-protection systems
Conduct routine inspections, functional testing, and system verification according to maintenance schedules and regulatory requirements
Troubleshoot faults in sprinkler and fire-protection systems and support restoration of normal operation
Support third-party inspections and authority compliance activities
Maintain accurate maintenance documentation, service records, and inspection protocols
Coordinate work with external service providers (e.g., sprinkler contractors and fire-alarm vendors)
Support planning and execution of shutdowns, repairs, and system upgrades
Identify risks, deviations, and improvement opportunities within fire-protection systems
Contribute to continuous improvement of maintenance routines and reliability of fire-protection systems
Ensure housekeeping and organization according to 5S principles
Accountability / Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Manager work environment responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Technical education or vocational training in mechanical, industrial, or fire-protection systems
Experience working with sprinkler systems, fire pumps, or fire-alarm systems
Experience from industrial or facility maintenance environments is preferred
Knowledge of inspection routines and safety requirements for fire-protection systems
Understanding of preventive maintenance practices
Specific Skills
Ability to read technical drawings and system documentation
Basic computer skills (MS Office and maintenance systems)
Structured and safety-focused way of working
Problem-solving mindset
Good documentation discipline Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9825775