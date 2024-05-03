Specialist Revenue Accounting IT team
To succeed in our Digital & IT transformation we are now looking for a new team member in our Revenue Accounting IT team.
As SAS Product specialist in the Revenue Accounting team, you will have a key role by ensuring continuous improvement and operational stability for the area.
Revenue Accounting is responsible for ensuring data processing and accounting in these main areas:
• Sold tickets (Orders in the future)
• Uplift (flown passengers on SK flights)
• Other usage (eg. Refund and exchange)
• Interline (Incoming and Outgoing Invoices)
The main deliverables of Revenue Accounting are:
• Sales and Revenue data to several business areas within SAS for Commercial Follow-Up
• Accounting data to the Financial Reporting of SAS
You will work in close collaboration with the other specialists, stakeholders, developers and 3rd party partners in the area. The team is responsible for the end-to-end service delivery.
As a Revenue Accounting specialist in IT at SAS you will
• Be responsible for ensuring high data quality and integration stability in the area
• Drive and support development initiatives, gather requirements and propose solutions to best support the customer and business needs.
• Drive and participate in system test
• Be operational 2nd level support for users and stakeholders
• Act as incident manager, from analysis to resolution
To be successful, we believe you should have:
• Experience from the airline domain
• Background from IT or a strong interest to learn
• Minimum 3 years of professional experience in a relevant role
• Knowledge in structured testing is a strong plus
• Knowledge within revenue accounting and/or finance processes is a plus
• Fluent in one of the scandinavian languages
Your strong customer focus makes it natural for you to continuously strive for improvements in the services we provide. You have a curious mind and are open to learn new things, but also to contribute to a learning culture by sharing your knowledge to others.
Deadline for application is 26th of May, 2024. Should you have any questions relating to this role, please do not hesitate to contact the hiring manager Gustav Bolinder, Head of Order & Pay: gustav.bolinder@sas.se
This is how we make your journey at SAS matter
• Purposeful: We are heading into a future where change is never-ending, and the need to rethink and rebuild is too. A future of conscious thoughts and sustainable innovation. A future we make possible. We fly because the world is moving, and it needs our help to stay in motion.
• Adventurous: We grow by making the world smaller. Discounted airline tickets providing you, your family and friends possibility to travel the world at great prices.
• Personal: Ingenuity and creativity are central to our work, We offer an opportunity to work on many challenges and initiatives
• Innovative: The restless pulse of our world offers endless possibilities to develop new customer solutions and new avenues for personal and professional growth. Working at SAS means contributing to and benefiting from a fast-paced, dynamic environment and playing a leading role by transforming aviation.
