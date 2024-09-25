Specialist People and Org Development
2024-09-25
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you passionate about people, culture, and making a lasting impact? At Volvo Trucks, we're looking for someone like you - a dynamic professional who thrives on developing people and organizations, inspires leaders, and drives cultural transformation. If you're excited to translate big ideas into action and want to be part of something meaningful, read on!
Who We Are:
At Volvo Trucks, we believe that the future is built by people who dare to think differently. Our People & Organizational Development team consists of seven passionate professionals, all working to ensure our long-term success while supporting our customers worldwide. As a Specialist in People and Organizational Development, you'll play an important role, collaborating with the broader HR community and the Volvo Group. You'll work closely with our executive management team, shaping decisions that drive real change across the organization.
What You'll Do:
In this role, you'll dive into some of the most important People & Culture topics that make Volvo Trucks a great place to work, including:
* Diversity & Inclusion - building a culture where everyone feels seen and heard.
* Talent Management - helping our people grow and thrive.
* Change Management - guiding our teams through transformation.
* Competence Development - ensuring continuous learning and growth.
* Employee Engagement - making sure our people feel connected and inspired.
* Performance Management - helping teams reach their full potential.
* Leadership - supporting our leadership competence and behaviors
You'll navigate complexity with ease, transforming ideas into meaningful action. Your strong communication and facilitation skills will help you bring out the best in people, whether it's through workshops or collaborative sessions. Plus, your global experience and understanding of multicultural environments will add depth to your approach.
What We're Looking For:
* 10 years of experience in international or cross-functional People & Culture roles.
* A university degree or MBA.
* Proven success in leading and facilitating people and organizational development initiatives.
* Strong skills in storytelling and communication - you can inspire people and connect them to our vision.
* Experience with Office 365 and digital tools; experience with AI tools like ChatGPT is a plus.
* A collaborative mindset and the ability to build strong relationships and influence across all levels.
* Passion for technology and how it impacts people and the way we work.
* Fluent in English
Why Join Us: At Volvo Trucks, we're committed to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone's unique perspectives are valued. We believe that diverse teams fuel innovation and creativity, which helps us make better decisions and build a stronger future. As part of our team, you'll have the chance to shape the culture and future of one of the most recognized brands in the world, and we'll give you the tools, support, and freedom to succeed.
You'll be based at Volvo Trucks' headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, but you'll also have the opportunity to travel and work with our global teams. Together, we'll shape the future of Volvo Trucks, ensuring that we're not only a great place to work but also a great company to do business with.
Ready to Apply?
If this sounds like your kind of challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Contact Josefin Gunnarsson, VP People & Organizational Development, Volvo Trucks
Phone: +46 73 9021045
Last application date: October 9th, 2024.
At Volvo Trucks, we don't just accept differences - we celebrate them. Diversity makes us stronger, and we can't wait to see what you'll bring to the team. Join us, and let's make the future together!
