Specialist BMS and ESS System Design Engineer
2024-08-09
Join us at Volvo Group Trucks Technology and be a part of the electrification revolution as a Specialist System Design Engineer for Battery Management System (BMS) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). Help design, build, and test innovative solutions that bring our designs to life and contribute to a sustainable future in the transport industry.
About us
As part of the ESS Functions & BMS group, you will collaborate with a diverse and inclusive team to systemize ESS functions and BMS functionality for Volvo's wide range of electric products. We foster a supportive and empowering work environment where teamwork and collaboration are valued. Located at our modern facility at CampX, you will experience the benefits of a large international company while enjoying a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.
Who are you?
We value your unique perspective and expertise as an engineer. We're looking for a team player with strong collaboration and networking skills, an analytical mindset, and a passion for problem-solving. As an open-minded and self-motivated individual, you bring independent critical thinking to your work. Your experience includes over 7 years in BMS development after a master's degree or doctoral-level research in a related area.
Main Role and Responsibilities
Within this role you will drive concept development of overall BMS functionality, with focus on SoX system requirements. Ensure balancing among various functions (such as sensing, connection control, thermal management, cell balancing, diagnostics, safety-critical controls, state machine, Cloud BMS, and data-driven services) considering high level ESS attribute requirements like performance (energy and power availability), lifetime, safety etc.
You will also
• Lead the optimization of BMS platform considering various configuration of battery cell-stacks, battery form factors, packaging constraints, electric propulsion system architectures, vehicle interfaces, and operating conditions.
• Lead the design of BMS platform with flexible and modular architecture considering stakeholder (which includes, but it is not limited to, production and aftermarket) requirements, high-level targets, legal requirements, and standards for a wide range of vehicle as well as stationary applications.
• Contribute to battery electrical system architecture and control system strategies including specification of various components to meet high-level targets.
Requirements
• MSc. (PhD preferred) in control systems, mechatronics, electronics, electrical engineering, or engineering physics.
• Extensive knowledge of various state-of-art BMS architectures, hardware and software components, with proven BMS development experience.
• Proficiency in battery state estimation and control design, with deep insights into battery cell electro-thermal-ageing dynamics and modeling.
• High competence in BMS system engineering and architectural trade-off analysis.
• Fluent in written and spoken English, with excellent communication and presentation skills.
Merit
Automotive experience, system weaver, model-based system engineering, model-based SW (TargetLink), automotive cybersecurity, on-board diagnostics, cell characterization and modelling, CAE tools for battery system design, BMS HIL, CAN, LIN, UDS, ISO 26262, J1939, AutoSAR, SFMEA, DFMEA.
Ready to make a difference in our electrified journey? If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact:
Hiring Manager
Carlos de Mattos, Acting Manager ESS Functions and BMS. carlos.de.mattos@volvo.com
Last application date: 23th of August, 2024.
Please note that due to vacation period in Sweden we will not review or initiate contact with candidates before week 33.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
