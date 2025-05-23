Special Task Coordinator / Technical Planner (66726)
2025-05-23
Do you thrive when interacting with and coordinating for internal and external stakeholders? Are you highly skilled at planning and structuring workflows even in times of change? Then this position is for you! We are looking for a Special Task Coordinator for Vestas
Region NCE > Service Operations Support > Planning Blade North & West
Vestas Northern and Central Europe is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux.
We are responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas Northern and Central Europe the best place to work. The Service North department is responsible for service, service sales and maintenance of the wind turbines within the UK, Benelux and Nordic countries.
Responsibilities
Technical review of planned and unplanned work before the work orders are released to the technicians
Produce accurate technical documentation and work instructions from our internal systems to the technicians
Define the resources needed for the different tasks regarding technicians, materials, and tools
Technical approval of the service order for completed work
Monitor inventory and availability of materials
Provide general technical guidance to the staff in the office and the technicians in the field
General office tasks
Qualifications
Practical experience with technology, from work or leisure in wind industry
Good IT skills and experience with information processing in databases/planning tools
Fluency in English, both orally and in writing (Danish or Swedish is a merit)
Work experience from blade related trade, e.g., in production or after sales, as well as working on site
Experience from supervising small development projects, but is not a must
Experience of office works
Competencies
An understanding of and interest in new technology and digging into technical documentation
A keen understanding of numerical data, proficient in analyzing and spotting trends
Resourceful and systematic in carrying out your responsibilities
A great communicator, both in speaking and writing
Assured in expressing your viewpoint
An ability to prioritize and coordinate diverse workloads
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, collaborative, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, accountability and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden. You could expect some travel activity, approximately 5 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 22.06.2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
