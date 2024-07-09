Special Task Coordinator
2024-07-09
Do you thrive when interacting with and coordinating for internal and external stakeholders? Are you highly skilled at planning and structuring workflows even in times of change? Then this position is for you! We are looking for a Special Task Coordinator for Vestas.
Region NCE > Service Operations Support > Planning Blade North & West
Vestas Northern and Central Europe is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and south of Africa. We are responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas Northern and Central Europe the best place to work. The North & West Special Task department is responsible for Main Component, Special Tasks and Blades of the wind turbines within the UK and Nordic countries.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities as a Planner for Blade Repair your primary tasks will be:
Identifying requirements and plan Fiber activities
Booking and following up with subcontractors and allocating and direct resources
Ensuring work orders have been set up for all incoming jobs
Prioritizing open work orders within defined company rules and guidelines
Ensuring effective internal communication of both planned and unplanned activities
Creating a comprehensive weekly package of prepared work orders for each service team
Escalating issues regarding possible overload and shortage of work Manager as appropriate
Qualifications
Experience of workload and project planning
Extensive knowledge of MS Office and in-house database management (planning tools, SAP experience is benificial)
Proven ability to track the upcoming trends and workload
Good communication skills in English, both written and oral
Good communication skills in Swedish, both written and oral
Competencies
Attention to detail
Advanced planning and coordination skills
A systematic approach with good analytical and problem-solving skills
An ability to stay professional in a time-sensitive situation, and to handle varying workloads
Clear and concise oral and written communication skills, as you will be dealing with several stakeholders
Leadership skills and ability to assign tasks and instruct others effectively
As a person we believe you're confident and proactive
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, hard-working, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden. The schedule is Monday to Friday with working hours 8:00 - 17:00. You could expect some travel activity, approximately 10 days per year. If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 09.08.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com
