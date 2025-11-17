Spare Parts Engineer - 493913
Alstom Transport AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2025-11-17
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your technical and analytical expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside dynamic and collaborative teammates.
You'll play a key role in ensuring the accuracy and availability of spare part data, supporting both tender and project phases. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (such as procurement, customer service officers, and project teams), handle spare part structures and lifecycle planning, and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives, and much more.
You'll specifically take care of managing spare part data in systems like PDM (Product Data Management) and SAP, but also reviewing technical drawings and product documentation.
We'll look to you for:
Reviewing technical drawings and product documentation
Supporting customer service officers and procurement with technical inquiries
Handling spare part structures, lifecycle planning, and article creation
Driving obsolescence analysis and recommending replacement solutions
Ensuring documentation and spare part lists are accurate and aligned with the BOM (Bill of Material)
Collaborating with suppliers, manufacturers, and internal stakeholders for part validation
Contributing to process improvements and method development
Working actively with Service Material Requests and traceability in the system
Securing smooth article number flow in system tools (e.g., SAP, GSI, Orchestra, Parts360)
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in engineering or equivalent work experience
Experience of working with spare part management, documentation, and technical systems
Familiarity with PDM, SAP, and CAD tools
Ability to read and interpret engineering drawings and standards
Knowledge of obsolescence handling and aftermarket processes
Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
Strong communication skills and attention to detail
Comfortable working with technical data and system workflows
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our dynamic and inclusive working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards senior roles or specialized technical positions
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9607245