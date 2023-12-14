Space Manager wanted to Kenvue 50%
As a Space Manager at Kenvue, you 'll play a pivotal role in shaping the retail landscape for our iconic brands, including NEUTROGENA®, AVEENO®, LISTERINE®, JOHNSON 'S®, and BAND-AID®. Reporting to the Nordic Head of Activation and based in the vibrant Solna, Sweden, this position is a golden opportunity to make a lasting impact on category growth and customer relationships.
This role is as a 50% consultantcy via Adecco with planned start 8th of january 2024m and will initially go on for 8 months. For the right candidate there are possibilities for extension.
Your Key Responsibilities
In this role, you 'll be entrusted with the following key responsibilities:
• Contribute to key customer growth with an objective category approach.
• Establish Kenvue as a leader in priority categories through expertise in space management.
• Develop customer-specific planograms and merchandising strategies.
• Extend category strategies into the organization and perform data analysis for customer projects.
What We Are Looking For
To excel in this role, you 'll need:
• Solid skills in Space Planning programs (Spaceman, Blue Yonder, or similar).
• 2-3 years of experience in a similar role in FMCG/OTC/retail or related businesses.
• Understanding of merchandising strategy principles and the ability to craft strategies from shopper insights.
• Analytical, structured, and focused mindset with strong prioritization skills.
• Fluency in Swedish and strong English skills.
Important Details
Who We Are
At Kenvue, we are driven by a century-long legacy and a commitment to harnessing the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our digital-first mindset, innovation grounded in human insights, and dedication to earning a place in consumers ' hearts and homes make us a dynamic force in the industry.
Welcome to Kenvue - where your expertise shapes the future of everyday care!
