Space Manager wanted to Kenvue 50%

Adecco Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Solna
2023-12-14


Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Lidingö eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Lidingö eller i hela Sverige

As a Space Manager at Kenvue, you 'll play a pivotal role in shaping the retail landscape for our iconic brands, including NEUTROGENA®, AVEENO®, LISTERINE®, JOHNSON 'S®, and BAND-AID®. Reporting to the Nordic Head of Activation and based in the vibrant Solna, Sweden, this position is a golden opportunity to make a lasting impact on category growth and customer relationships.

This role is as a 50% consultantcy via Adecco with planned start 8th of january 2024m and will initially go on for 8 months. For the right candidate there are possibilities for extension.

Your Key Responsibilities

In this role, you 'll be entrusted with the following key responsibilities:

• Contribute to key customer growth with an objective category approach.
• Establish Kenvue as a leader in priority categories through expertise in space management.
• Develop customer-specific planograms and merchandising strategies.
• Extend category strategies into the organization and perform data analysis for customer projects.

What We Are Looking For

To excel in this role, you 'll need:

• Solid skills in Space Planning programs (Spaceman, Blue Yonder, or similar).
• 2-3 years of experience in a similar role in FMCG/OTC/retail or related businesses.
• Understanding of merchandising strategy principles and the ability to craft strategies from shopper insights.
• Analytical, structured, and focused mindset with strong prioritization skills.
• Fluency in Swedish and strong English skills.
• Important Details

Who We Are

At Kenvue, we are driven by a century-long legacy and a commitment to harnessing the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our digital-first mindset, innovation grounded in human insights, and dedication to earning a place in consumers ' hearts and homes make us a dynamic force in the industry.

Contacts

For inquiries about the registration process, please contact support at info@adecco.se.

If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please contact responsible recruiter via jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se

Welcome to Kenvue - where your expertise shapes the future of everyday care!

Keywords: Space Manager, Retail, Merchandising, FMCG, Solna, Kenvue, Adecco.

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-44155".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Adecco Sweden AB (org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/

Kontakt
Business Manager
Jesper Jenefjärd

Övrig information om företaget/organisationen
Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör

Jobbnummer
8329748

Prenumerera på jobb från Adecco Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB: