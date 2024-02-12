Sourcing Manager for our client in Stockholm
2024-02-12
In this exciting assignment, you will work together with a coworker to manage and organize purchasing tasks related to Ground Operations, which involves logistics and transportation. You will oversee and organize procurement tasks for both Ground Operations and Cabin Interior and interact regularly with stakeholders and suppliers.
The main goal of Ground Operations is to make sure that the ground operations at the clients' hubs (Arlanda, Oslo, Copenhagen) run smoothly. As part of your job, you will assist this department by acquiring or renting vehicles for loading and unloading, handling baggage, and other necessary equipment. The Cabin Interior category involves procuring seats, TV screens, ovens, and other items for the aircraft.
Requirements
We are looking for someone who pays attention to details, can understand the overall goals, and can build relationships. It is crucial to have a good business acumen and have excellent communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
Ideally, the candidate should have an academic background in engineering and experience in the aviation industry would be a plus. Being analytical and enjoying finding ways to improve processes and question the usual way of doing things is important. The ability to negotiate and establish and keep relationships is also a valuable skill.
Kindly be aware that a background check will be conducted before you can start the assignment.
Start date: ASAP/ 2024-02-19
End date: 2024-04-30, possibility of extension
Deadline: 2024-02-19
Location: Frösundavik/Solna. Onsite at least 2 days a week
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
