Sourcing Manager
JobBusters AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role
Are you ready to drive strategic sourcing initiatives in a dynamic, international environment? We are seeking a Sourcing Manager to join a leading airline, where you will lead sourcing activities that make a real impact.
As a Sourcing Manager, you will:
Lead and execute sourcing activities according to the established sourcing process.
Conduct negotiations, evaluate suppliers, and finalize contracts.
Ensure new contracts are implemented correctly, including KPIs, governance, and follow-up.
Drive cost optimization and support the business in commercial matters.
Manage multiple parallel procurements and quickly shift focus when needed.
Collaborate closely with stakeholders to ensure alignment with overall goals and strategies.
This position offers the chance to influence strategic procurement on a global scale in a high-paced environment. You will combine analytical work with hands-on execution while collaborating closely with both internal stakeholders and global suppliers.
Company Presentation
Our client is a leading Nordic airline with hubs in Scandinavia and destinations across Europe, the USA, and Asia. Focused on sustainability and efficiency, they work to reduce carbon emissions and also provide ground handling, technical maintenance, and air cargo services.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Working model: Remote work possible, e.g., on Fridays. Start date: As soon as possible End date: 2026-09-30, with the possibility of extension Other information: A background check will be conducted before the consultant can start the assignment. In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
5+ years of experience in strategic sourcing, including RFx processes and negotiation.
Hands-on experience with both strategic and operational procurement.
Excellent analytical skills and experience with cost analysis and financial understanding.
Strong communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
Experience collaborating with stakeholders and maintaining structure in sourcing projects.
Structured yet flexible, able to thrive in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities.
Meritorious: Experience in the airline industry, inflight processes, or aviation supply chain.
Meritorious: Experience in catering, food service, or HORECA.
Meritorious: Experience managing global or multi-station suppliers.
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7535728-1936813". Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
Vasagatan 28 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9844502