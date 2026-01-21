Sommarkock sökes till Linanäsbryggan!
Linanäsbryggan Mat & Dryck AB / Kockjobb / Österåker Visa alla kockjobb i Österåker
2026-01-21
, Sigtuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Vallentuna
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linanäsbryggan Mat & Dryck AB i Österåker
Chef Wanted - Summer Season at Linanäsbryggan Mat & Dryck (Ljusterö, Sweden)
Location: Ljusterö, Stockholm Archipelago
Season: June - September (up to 4 months)
Linanäsbryggan Mat & Dryck is a vibrant seaside restaurant located on the beautiful island of Ljusterö, right by the ocean. We're looking for an experienced and passionate Chef to join our fun, multicultural team for the summer season.
Who We're Looking For
You are a skilled professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment and brings positive energy to the kitchen.
Requirements:
Minimum 5 years of professional kitchen experience
High energy and a strong work ethic
Experience with Rational iCombi ovens is a big plus
EU citizenship (required)
Knowledge of Swedish cuisine is an advantage
What We Offer
Competitive salary, based on experience
Accommodation included - only 4 minutes' walk from the restaurant
A supportive, friendly, and multicultural team
A unique summer experience in one of Sweden's most beautiful coastal locations
Life at Linanäsbryggan
We work hard during the busy summer season - but we also enjoy the island life. Expect great sunsets, ocean views, and a welcoming atmosphere both in and out of the kitchen.
If you're looking for a rewarding seasonal role with strong team spirit, professional standards, and a stunning setting, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply now by sending your CV and a short introduction to rodriguesalex1103@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31
E-post: rodriguesalex1103@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Restaurang Kok Application". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linanäsbryggan Mat & Dryck AB
(org.nr 559395-8027), http://linanasbryggan.se
Linanasväggen 140 (visa karta
)
184 97 LJUSTERÖ Kontakt
Alex Rodrigues rodriguesalex1103@gmail.com 0735238768 Jobbnummer
9697705