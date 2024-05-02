Solutions Engineer
Contracts are the heart of any business. While the world is undergoing huge digital transformation, contracts are still stuck in the dark ages. Oneflow believes that there's a better way to work with contracts. One free from friction that flows seamlessly with experience so delightful, it feels like magic.
Oneflow develops an end-to-end SaaS platform for digital contract automation. While the contract automation market is competitive, it's underserved and our ambition is for Oneflow contracts to become accessible to everyone, the default way of working with contracts.
Are you passionate about technical problem-solving and making a real impact on customer success? Oneflow is looking for a Solutions Engineer to join our dynamic team! Apply now and unleash your technical expertise with Oneflow!
The team
As a member of the Solutions engineering team at Oneflow, you will partner with the sales team and serve as a valuable resource in facilitating solutions for integrations, APIs and our SaaS application for prospects and customers. This will include interfacing with a variety of stakeholders and systems such as HRM, CRM and ERP systems. Collaboration and coordination with colleagues from Sales, Customer Success, Developers, and Partner Managers will be essential to your success.
What you'll do
You'll work closely with the sales team to understand customer challenges to provide functional and technical solutions.
Deliver compelling presentations, demos, and proofs-of-concept (POCs) to prospects and customers, effectively showcasing how our solutions address their unique requirements.
Act as a trusted advisor to prospects and customers, providing insights and recommending best practices on how our SaaS platform can optimize their business processes.
Assist with technical support in RFPs/RFIs.
Collaborate with product and engineering teams, providing valuable insights and feedback about product features, integrations, and priorities.
Skills and Requirements
A dynamic presenter with excellent communication and story-telling skills.
Being comfortable in both a technical and business context.
Customer facing skills to effectively communicate our vision to a wide variety of technical and executive audiences.
Understanding and insight in SaaS applications.
Proficient technical competence in integrations and REST APIs.
A true team player with a curious mindset and always willing to share knowledge.
Strong planning and task prioritization skills.
Fluent in business English both written and spoken. Knowledge in Dutch or other Nordic language is a plus.
Previous experience in a pre-sales role in a SaaS company.
Join us and become part of a team that is dedicated to improving contract processes and driving technical wins in the sales process!
How we work
We want our employees to feel a strong sense of ownership, to feel like what they do really matters, and to be involved in all steps of product development, from feature planning to release. Our team and culture are built on this principle of inclusion and responsibility, which we see as crucial in building a great product.
We strive for a truly agile development environment that promotes getting things done, rather than focusing too much on processes and enterprise tools. This means we typically work in short iterations, regularly going from conceptual discussions to shipped product features in a few weeks. We believe early and honest feedback is the best feedback, both internally and from our customers.
Come work with us
We value gender equality and diversity in organization, so we strive for a team that reflects the diversity in today's society. At Oneflow we currently have 33 nationalities, with offices in 7 countries, and are proud of an extremely diverse workplace. Our recruitment is based on competence.
Our recruitment process starts with Aleksandra from the People & Culture team. After her interview, you will complete a personality and logic test set by our partner Alva Labs, and then complete an assignment which will showcase a sample of your work before the final interview.
