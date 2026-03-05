Solutions Consultant - Technical Solutions in Digital Advertising
2026-03-05
Our client is a global technology leader driving innovation across digital platforms, data, and large-scale technology ecosystems. You will join a collaborative, fast-paced, and forward-thinking environment where cross-functional teamwork, innovation, and continuous learning are core values. The organization operates globally and partners with businesses and developers to deliver impactful technical solutions that shape the future of digital services.
About the Role
As a Solutions Consultant, you act as a trusted partner to internal and external users, clients, and partners. In this role, you translate commercial business needs into scalable technical solutions across the entire user and partner lifecycle.
You collaborate with internal teams and stakeholders to ensure high-quality solution delivery, support project execution, and contribute to the continuous improvement of products and services. You will also develop your expertise in product deployment, systems integration, and the company's technologies and processes while delivering excellent client and partner support.
Key Responsibilities
• Support the development of long-term solution strategies in collaboration with cross-functional teams and help influence the direction and prioritization of technical product features and solutions.
• Assist in identifying product gaps and issues through user feedback and metrics analysis, and help quantify the impact of resolving or leaving these issues unresolved.
• Contribute to communicating product improvements and insights to internal teams such as Product Management, Business Development, and Engineering.
• Participate in solving product gaps by helping develop, validate, and document new solutions or features.
• Identify trends in solution-related issues across users, partners, and clients, and collaborate with engineering teams to mitigate future risks.
• Contribute to initiatives that improve solution delivery, develop new workflows, and support solution innovation.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to troubleshoot and design optimal solutions that enhance product offerings.
• Support coaching internal and external teams on new systems, solutions, and the broader user and partner ecosystem.
• Execute solutions aligned with user, partner, and client business objectives and previously defined technical requirements.
• Maintain project documentation, track deadlines, communicate risks or blockers early, and follow established work plans.
• Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders across internal teams and client organizations to ensure successful solution delivery.
• Support advising stakeholders on best practices to optimize their use of technology and improve business processes.
Key Requirements
• Experience working with technical solutions, consulting, or solution delivery in a technology-driven environment
• Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions
• Strong communication and stakeholder collaboration skills
• Ability to manage multiple tasks, deadlines, and project documentation
Preferred Requirements
• Industry Background: Experience from a consulting agency or media agency.
• Ecosystem Experience: Experience from organizations working within the measurement space and the digital advertising ecosystem.
• Technical Skills: Knowledge of the Google Ads stack, particularly within measurement and Google Analytics 4 (GA4).
• Language Skills: Fluency in English and Swedish. Swedish is preferred, but other Nordic languages are also considered an advantage.
Who You Are
You are a structured and proactive professional who enjoys solving complex problems and translating business needs into effective technical solutions. You are comfortable collaborating with both technical and non-technical stakeholders and thrive in environments where teamwork, curiosity, and continuous improvement are valued.
You take ownership of your work, communicate clearly, and are motivated by delivering solutions that create measurable value for users, partners, and clients.
The assignment is expected to start immediately and run until March 2027, with the possibility of extension. The role is remote and offered as a consulting assignment through Adecco. Ersättning
