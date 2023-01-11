Solution Engineer/Business Analyst
2023-01-11
Job description
We are looking for a Solution Engineer/Business Analyst to join our team in an automotive assignment.
In this assignment the main focus will be on EDI Solutions implementation in order to improve operational efficiency and communication along the business cycle of the project.
Last date to apply is 2023-01-31. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
For information: sabina.toderici@randstad.se
Responsibilities
Implement EDI Solutions and onboarding of new markets and customers.
Be a point of contact for external partners in regards with EDI roll-out for this.
Be part of a project team to support integration solutions.
Be responsible of the application support for the EDI implementations.
Offer IT-Consulting for internal units on EDI requirements.
Perform troubleshooting and analysis on integrated systems, including diagnostic approaches, determining root causes and identifying solutions.
Qualifications
You have general knowledge of EDI standards and communication protocols like OFTP2, AS2 and SFTP.
You communicate in English easily.
Your communication skills are one of your strongest points.
Giving presentation is your element.
You are familiar with communication protocols and middleware used for external and internal integrations will be an additional benefit.
Experience in Seeburger BIS solution and working in the financial area would be also appreciated.
About the company
