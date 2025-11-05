Solution Architect Teamcenter PLM
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2025-11-05
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have deep knowledge in Teamcenter PLM - and a passion for driving innovation? Join Husqvarna Group's Global Information Services, and be a part of leading our digital transformation. Here, you will be able to really use your expertise - to develop impactful solutions in a dynamic, global environment.
Welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups.
We really have that passion for innovation - and with it, we create new solutions to enhance urban and green spaces, used and loved by many. By continuously challenging ourselves, we have kept innovating and re-inventing our business, for more than three centuries (335 years, to be more exact).
This is our heritage. And our future.
About the Team and what we do:
In this position, you will join a really driven team, where change is our middle name and boldly trying new things, learning from mistakes and encouraging to challenge ourselves is everyday business.
We work with IT Services and Solutions from Product management through RnD to Operations and Aftermarket, enabling valuable business capabilities within Product Lifecycle Management and Application Lifecycle Management domains.
The team works in close collaboration with colleagues and stakeholders from other parts within IT, but as well from business - globally.
What's Your Role?
Your primary role is to secure a consistent and world class Teamcenter PLM solution architecture for Husqvarna Group. We work in an Agile setup with influences from Scaled Agile Framework.
In your daily life you would participate the various Agile Train events, collaborate closely with our Domain Architect on securing our solution functionality support the overall expected business capabilities and make decisions on the design/solution architecture/solution proposals.
Together with your fellow Agile Train members, you would secure we have proper knowledge management and control over our architecture diagrams and other critical information regarding the solution. This would help you to identify and manage the dependencies we have between and within our Agile Trains.
Due to your senior role in our team, you would also coach the team level Solution Architects in systems thinking. You will help the Agile Train team to identify competencies needed for building a long term DevOps teams, to handle any coming needs on functional, but also non-functional perspective, in the Teamcenter PLM solution. You will also participate in hiring and mentor others, to continuously improve their skills and ability to deliver results.
You will work closely with Product Management, to ensure that capabilities and features are analysed, to create a logically coherent solution and help the Product Management with their prioritization and overall understanding of what the PLM solution is capable of.
Your background and skills
A strong background in (and have a deep understanding of) Teamcenter PLM modules, both from Business/usage and Technology perspective to be able to secure consistent and holistic solution architecture.
Self-confidence and capability to lead Teamcenter PLM architecture in an Azure cloud driven context.
Understands how to translate business needs and business capabilities needs into solution concepts and solutions.
Who are you?
In this role, your personal attributes aren't just appreciated, they're essential.
To give some key characteristics we are looking for; as a person, you are driven, self-going, structured and able to readily understand relevant stakeholders both from business and IT. Therefore, you possess excellent business communication skills, to present complex technical information - to a wide range of stakeholders.
You will have one of the key leading roles within our PLM team, so your values and cultural agility will become handy in setting an example and leading others through sometimes tricky discussions and decisions.
Location:
This position will be placed in one of our main sites in Sweden (Huskvarna, Stockholm, Jonsered).
But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (50%).
Your Application:
If you recognize yourself in the application, or think you see something between the lines you want to validate, or simply want to work with us, don't hesitate, take lead. We value your personal passion high as in our team the climate is open and honest.
For questions regarding the process, please contact Global Talent Acquisition Partner, Kristin Sundlo Kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
About Husqvarna Group:
Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as cutting equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and stone industries. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to deliver high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.
Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 13,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48,4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9589675