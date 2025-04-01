Solution Architect for Production Unit, Solna/Hybrid
2025-04-01
Are you passionate about driving change? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can shape the future of logistics and how parcels are delivered - both physically and from an information perspective? Look no further! PostNord, the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region, is searching a talented Solution Architect to join our ongoing transformation journey.
Join us
As a Solution Architect in the Production Core unit, you will be working both at a tactical and a strategic level, with designing production-centric architectures impacting infrastructure, integrations between applications and also how the information flows throughout our systems.
Postnord is undergoing a large transformation within the Production domain to modernize and harmonize our IT across the Nordics. We are leaving a monolith-centric past and entering into a streaming and micro-service based future in the cloud. Together with other architects, you will be taking decisions with immediate implications on agile development team's backlogs.
Job duties
Design IT solutions and architectures based on business needs as well as the latest industry standard best practices. Ensure that agreed on company-wide architecture principles and guidelines are followed. Reuse already existing functionalities and capabilities, while at the same time challenging status quo and make arguments for how things could be improved. Consider performance, robustness and maintainability, and also be willing to make necessary priorities and compromises whenever required. You will be driving an important part of our tech-transformation by working closely with our development teams, Product Owners, Chief Product Owner and other architects on all levels, from Software Architects to Enterprise Architects.
We are looking for you who have
Need-to-have
- Experience in Software and Solution Architecture
- Experience in transaction intensive IT Products
- Experience in driving organizational tech-transformations
- Experience in building event driven architectures on a large enterprise scale
- Strong integrity and analysis skills
- Drive for obtaining modern and effective architectures
- Understanding of the importance of weighing both functional and non-functional requirements
Nice-to-have:
- Experience in the logistics or supply chain industry.
- Experience in building Micro-Service based architecture
- Experience in Apache Kafka technology and real-time streaming
- Fluency in Swedish
Knowledge requirement
- Civil Engineering, bachelor's degree in computer science (as a minimum), or equivalent
- Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
We offer you
We offer a variety of work in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities to develop creative solutions and work in a prestige-free group where we jointly help to reach our goals. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. Watch the video about our office.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being The favorite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at postnord.com
Apply
We look forward to receive your application! If you have any questions or concerns, please contact manager Carolina Lunde on carolina.lunde@postnord.com
. Don't wait to submit your application as we go through the applications on an ongoing basis.
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
We are looking forward to hear from you!
