Solution Architect Digital Commerce (Backend focus)
2026-01-12
Are you a developer at heart, with the ability to see the bigger picture and guide others?
Husqvarna Group is looking for a Solution Architect to strengthen our Digital Commerce team. In this role, you'll combine strong technical understanding with architectural responsibility - shaping backend solutions that power our global digital commerce journey.
About the opportunity
Husqvarna has a long legacy of innovation - from sewing machines and motorcycles to today's robotic lawnmowers and digital platforms. As we move our sales channels increasingly towards digital commerce, we need strong architectural competence to secure scalable and future-proof solutions.
You will be joining Bengt Wass's team, whose mission he describes like this:
"Digital Commerce is a rapidly expanding area within Husqvarna, with new domains constantly being added and with a team that operates across all three Husqvarna divisions. Our field is constantly evolving - with new challenges and opportunities emerging all the time, not least around security. To stay ahead, we need to be curious, explore what's happening, and come up with proactive solutions. Within GIS, and in my team, we take on a more strategic role: making sure we comply with laws and policies, while also looking ahead. Where are we going? Are we following the trends - or leading them? Think AI, think innovation, think about shaping our roadmap for the future."
This role is suited for someone with a development background who wants to focus more on architecture and solution design rather than active coding. Even though you will not be doing day-to-day programming, you must be comfortable reading and interpreting source code in order to understand business logic and system behaviour. Much of the work will be about analyzing, describing, and validating solutions, ensuring integrations work, and guiding developers towards high-quality deliveries. As the Solution Architect, you will lead technical decisions, drive design reviews, act as the go-to person for developers' questions, and be the person that connects business needs with technical execution.
Key responsibilities
In this role, you will:
• Analyze, design, and improve backend architecture for Husqvarna's Digital Commerce platforms.
• Review and interpret existing code to understand functionality, dependencies, and potential risks - without actively developing new code yourself.
• Lead technical decision-making and design reviews, ensuring alignment across teams and providing clear guidance to developers.
• Write detailed solution descriptions and verify that development output aligns with specifications.
• Collaborate with different stakeholders, both from business and from other teams.
• Act as the link between IT and business - understanding end-to-end e-commerce processes, from product catalogues and transactions to price visibility and order handling.
• Troubleshoot architectural "gaps" and propose sustainable solutions.
• Ensure standards, guidelines, and requirements are met, and contribute actively in architectural forums.
• Own and evolve architectural policies and principles, ensuring compliance while also driving innovation.
• Contribute to, and take responsibility for, improving documentation and architectural strategies for future development.
About you
We believe you have:
• A developer background (Java focus), with at least 5 years of experience plus some years in architectural or solution design roles.
• Strong ability to read and understand code and system logic, especially in complex or legacy environments.
• Experience from Digital Commerce or similar transactional systems (e.g. ERP, CMS, order handling, B2C/B2B flows).
• Knowledge of Azure (or similar cloud platforms).
• Previous exposure to working in an operations-driven world - you understand what it takes to keep business-critical systems stable and evolving.
• Excellent communication skills in English (both written and spoken) - you'll collaborate across global teams and divisions. Swedish is a plus but not required.
If you also have experience with Salesforce, Magnolia, or Java-based platforms and knowledge of purchasing processes and end-to-end commerce flows - that will be a plus.
On a personal level, you are:
• A true team player, non-prestigious and helpful.
• Able to work independently and drive your own tasks, often remotely.
• Confident enough to say no when needed, guiding the business towards the right solutions.
• Structured, with good planning and time management skills.
• Proactive and curious - when you have time left, you look for ways to contribute and connect with colleagues.
Location:
One of our main sites in Sweden (Huskvarna, Stockholm, Jonsered).
With our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (50%).
Why join us?
Welcome to Husqvarna Group, where we combine a 336-year heritage - with the mindset of a startup. Here, you can enjoy great collaboration in a global environment, in a hybrid setup, with quarterly meetups, a transparent and feedback-driven culture and benefits such as private healthcare, wellness contributions, flexible work and product discounts.
Your application:
We are looking forward to your application, but please note that we will make an ongoing selection.
For questions regarding the process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner, Kristin Sundlo kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
