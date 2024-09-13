Solution Architect
2024-09-13
Ready to make better happen?
Do you share our passion for 5G and the future of Mobile Data communication? Keep on reading, we might have position for you!
We, a team of experienced and passionate telecommunication responsible for development and operations of mobile packet core networks, are looking for a new colleague to strengthen our team.
We are on an exciting journey for the future, making significant changes in our networks and services and the way we operate them. The (r)evolution in Telco networks and services is more present than ever before. Virtualization and containerization are reshaping how we build and operate our Mobile Packet Core. At the same time, 5G and Internet of Things are bringing a wealth of new applications and business opportunities. If you want to be part of this exploration of new technology and ways of working, our team is where to be.
The role includes, but is not limited to:
• Leading development of the Mobile Packet Core platform including Enterprise Mobile Networks in a multi-country environment
• Life cycle management of EPC/5G Core network functions including Policy Control Functions in a Telco cloud environment.
• Play an integral role in transformational journey towards a fully cloud native Mobile Packet Core platform
• Always thinking out of the box and looking for improvements related to tools and eco-system regarding continuous development, continuous testing, and continuous deployment frameworks
• Acting as a Product Owner and Production Manager for Mobile Packet Core platform in SAFE/Agile setup
• Technical lead towards Mobile Packet Core vendors and driving mid long term technical requirements and needs
Is this you?
We think that you have a passion for Mobile Communications and have deep knowledge and experience within EPC/5G Core. We also believe that you can thrive in an ever-changing environment where you are always trying to do better and make a difference.
Must have:
• University or other higher educational degree in IT, information systems, network engineering or relevant area
• Solution Architect / Network Engineer experience with expertise on Telco Solutions including Telco Cloud, Mobile Core Networks and OSS/BSS, leading end-end Solution Design and Delivery with in-depth understanding of various Network Functions
• Practical Experience with Planning, Development and Operations for Enterprise Mobile Networks
• Experience in working across various roles across multiple domains with both B2B, B2C, B2O network services primarily focusing Solution Design, Operational Efficiency, Cloud Transformation and Automation for Mobile Packet Core
• Leading and supporting various 5G SA core projects and use cases with a focus on E2E Orchestration and Services Automation, including Slicing and Edge use cases
• Hands on experience development and operational experience on working with Packet Core and Policy Control functions (Both Virtualized Network Functions and Cloud Native Network Functions)
• Fluent English skills both spoken and written
Technical Skills:
• 5G SA/Overlay Core Network Architectures SMF, NRF, UPF, AMF, PCF, UDM, AUSF, NEF and cloud native transformation
• Well versed with the design and implementation of 4G/5G network functions (VNFs/CNFs)
• Automation, Orchestration, DevSecOps and Agile delivery models
• Dimensioning and Traffic migration strategy
• Experience of working with Generic VNF managers, Containers-as-a-service, Telco cloud orchestration tools and familiarity with NFVI and cloud native network functions
• Familiarity with principles of Software as a Service (SaaS), Network Services Exposure, DPDK and ML/AI will be a major plus
Telia is more than a workplace
With us you will learn from skilled colleagues across international borders, joining a team that makes each other stronger and the world better by solving challenges. We are proud of our friendly atmosphere where people are excited about their work. We thrive on our diversity and ambition to deliver great products and extraordinary experiences for our customers. In a world where choices are endless, if you want to make a real impact, this is a place where you belong.
What happens next?
If you fancy joining our team, don't hesitate to apply!
We look forward to receiving your application and to making sure that your personal data is kept safely, we kindly ask you to apply through our recruitment system. We are not able to handle resumes via e-mail or equivalent. Selection will take place on an ongoing basis and this position might be filled before the application deadline. During the process, required background controls will be performed.
