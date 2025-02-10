Solution Architect - PB Fulfillment Area
2025-02-10
Job Description
This is opportunity to join team of Solution Architects working on cutting edge retail solutions within our company within several different areas from product creation, through logistics, to sales in store or online.
As a Solution Architect for Portfolio Brands, you will work with stakeholders in different Brands in the Group and play a critical role in driving growth, profitability, and scalability across both digital and retail domains. This position requires a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of technology solutions and their application in the fashion retail industry.
In this role as Solution Architect, you will be responsible for translating business and tech requirements into architecture blueprints. You will also conduct thorough analysis of existing solutions, identify gaps, and recommend improvements. To deliver in this role you will have to evaluate the architecture holistically, use deep technical expertise to understand the business impact of technical components, and give recommendations and guidelines for teams implementing solutions.
You want work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and open to change. You show commitment and ownership and demonstrate attention to detail and accuracy, architectural governance and standards. Effective team player that can express the importance of technical concepts and quality, emerging technologies, ideas, feelings, opinions, and conclusions to peers and people with an only limited technical background and contribute positively to your team environment.
We are looking for a Solution Architect for Fulfillment Area.
Responsibilities
Define a shared technical and architectural vision focused on creating technical alignment for the full solution rather than concerns for specific components.
Review, analyze, develop and facilitate stakeholder understanding of business and technology implication of future direction, roadmaps and implementation plans.
Create architectural design to guide and contextualize solution development across initiatives that aligns with business and IT goals.
Provide necessary leadership, analysis and design tasks related to the development of technology solutions to ensure that solutions meet business needs and align with architectural governance and standards.
Identify interdependencies and use 'holistic thinking' to ensure the cross-team perspective. Provide consulting support around solution architecture to teams to ensure a product is aligned with the overall enterprise architecture.
Translate business and technical requirements into architectural blueprints and document all solution architecture design and analysis.
Evaluate and drive continuous improvement, reducing technical debt, and enhancing end-to-end business value.
Work continuously with incorporating broader aspects such as overall product costs/revenue, data privacy & sovereignty, business continuity, information security, integration with other systems, etc.
Facilitate best practice sharing and teach architecture thinking to engineering and product community.
Take ownership and responsibility of current solutions and flows and ensure secure and stable operations with good focus on resolving recurring problems to the root cause.
Qualifications
Minimum of 5 years of experience in IT with experience in Solution architecture in the retail or fashion industry.
Proven track record in designing and implementing scalable solutions in digital and retail environments.
Experience in working with SAP, Salesforce etc.
Experience in working in complex landscape with a combination of cloud solution and Enterprise Applications such as SAP.
Strong understanding of cloud computing, microservices architecture, APIs, and integration frameworks.
Ability to understand and visualize concepts that are not yet concrete, and use your problem-solving skills, strong analytic ability, creativity and customer and business drive to find a solution.
Ability to create both high-level and low-level design documentation and technical specification.
Experience of planning and driving workshops with implementation teams, architects as well as business stakeholders.
Ability to work with composability frameworks and support to define Packaged Business Capabilities (PBCs) to ensure scalable and modular architectural solutions.
Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Additional Information
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Company Description
