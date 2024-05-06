Software Tester
2024-05-06
Job description
We're looking for a Software Tester where you will primarily work with SW deliveries and existing build environments within the automotive area. The work as a Software Tester includes many different task e.g. SW delivery, maintenance of build environments, development of new support tools and quality assurance tools.
As a consultant with Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Please apply no later than 2024-05-31.
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Main responsibilities:
Perform Manual Tests, design test cases, improve / extend automated tests, perform regression tests
Maintain the build environments
Design and develop support tools and quality assurance tools
Responsible for issue and change management on the build environment
Secure that the SW are ready in time, updated and released
Discuss technical solutions with supplier and the internal team
Support investigations and task force activities
Qualifications
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
B driving license
Meritorious qualifications:
M.Sc.in Electrical, Computer or Engineering Physics
Experience of developing software and build environments
Experience from Body & Security or Power Train area
Experience from software design for automotive
Agile development processes
Other language skills
Personal qualities:
Strong committed to develop world class products with high precision
Ability to build trust and show courage
Structured with good documentation and communication skills
