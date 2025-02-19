Software Test Engineer
2025-02-19
Digital Solutions - IT - at DevPort:
Within IT, we focus "hands-on" on operational development and providing expertise to design and develop high quality software solutions. We have experience working with various clients in traditional industry as well as start-ups. In line with the latest technologies and trends, we develop customized solutions that create value for our clients and their end users.
About the Role:
We are looking for a Software Test Engineer to join our team within Digital Solutions. You will be responsible for writing and maintaining automated test scripts, performing manual testing, and collaborating with cross-functional teams in an Agile environment.In IT, we focus "hands-on" on operational development and providing expertise to design and develop high quality software solutions. We have experience working with various clients in traditional industry as well as start-ups. In line with the latest technologies and trends, we develop customized solutions that create value for our clients and their end users.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain automated test scripts using C#, Selenium, SpecFlow, MSTest
• Execute test cases in Azure Pipelines and maintain test cases in Azure DevOps
• Perform manual testing and log issues in Azure DevOps
• Work with Windows and Linux environments to validate application functionality
• Participate in daily Scrum meetings to report progress and discuss tasks
Required Skills & Experience:
• Bachelors- or Masters degree within a relevant field
• Atleast 5 years of experience in a similar role
• Proficiency in C#, .NET, Selenium, MSTest
• Experience with SpecFlow, Gherkin, Cucumber for behavior-driven development (BDD)
• Strong understanding of test case management in Azure DevOps
• Familiarity with PowerShell scripting
• Experience working in both Windows and Linux environments
• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Other requirements:
Some Asignments and Projects in this role may be related to classified information regarding the security of Sweden. Due to this, the specific role requires a Swedish Citizenship.
What We Offer:
• Diverse and Challenging Assignments: Engage in exciting projects with various clients and industries where your skills will be highly valued.
• Flexible Compensation: Choose between two salary models-it's your choice!
• Inspiring Work Environment: Participate in fun activities and conference trips that strengthen the team and create memorable experiences.
• Continuous Development: Enhance your skills through our special projects and lunch lectures covering topics from social skills and stress management to advanced battery technology.
• Innovative Tasks: Work with cutting-edge products and the latest technologies in an environment that fosters creativity and innovation.
Application:
If this sounds like something you want to be a part of, apply by following the steps below.
If you have any questions, send an email to Samuel Bogeryd at Samuel.bogeryd@devport.se
We are looking forward to reading your application!
About DevPort:
DevPort is a technology consulting company in an expansive development phase with headquarter in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Linköping, Jönköping, Helsingborg and Karlskrona. DevPort has its core competence in the automotive industry and employs more than 500 people in three competence areas - Digital solutions, production development and product development.
We are proud of our employees and of collaborating with several of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers, companies in the defence industry and other development-intensive industries.
