Software Integration Engineer
2024-06-17
Sigma Embedded Engineering continues to strengthen the position within embedded systems in the Gothenburg area.
We have a position available as a software integration engineer in our experienced and successful Sigma team at our client in the automotive industry. We are looking for you with great people skills and ability to work indedendently. In this role you will work with integration on platform level. We are looking for you with a broad experience in software development and with a strong background configuring, setting up, and troubleshooting different operating systems.
Right now we are looking for a software integration engineer with the following competences:
• 5+ years of experience working with integrations and troubleshooting of embedded systems at platform level
• Deep knowledge in embedded linux, QNX, Nvidea DriveOS or similar in a realtime environment
• General experience in software development with Linux, Bash, Python, C++, version handling in Git
It is a bonus if you also have the following knowledge:
• Network configuration
• Optimization
• Build tools (cmake, bitbake)
• QNX
• DriveOS
ABOUT US
Sigma Embedded Engineering is the company that wants to guide you on your path to a great career. We have the commitment of a small company combined with the network and strength of a large organization. Our aim is to find the place where you can grow and develop into something great.
We focus on delivering competence, services and resources within R&D for embedded systems. We are a niched part of Sigma and work close together with our sister companies in the group to develop the best solutions for our clients and make sure that their products reach up to the highest demands.
