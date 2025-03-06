Software Function Developer, Electromobility
2025-03-06
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Volvo Group is accelerating the journey towards sustainable transportation solutions for the future. One key technology area is Electromobility, where we are growing rapidly and need to strengthen our team.
Are you a software engineer who wants to be part of the electromobility technology shift and contribute to create a sustainable and emission free future? Are you passionate about seeing your work come to life and contribute to the electromobility revolution? Then you are the one we are looking for. Apply now!
What you will do
The department Electromobility is part of the product development organization of Volvo Group Trucks Technology in Gothenburg. Within the Electromobility department we work with development of electromobility systems and components such as energy storage, motor drives and charging solutions for Volvo group products. The organization develops and drives the Electromobility product portfolio for Trucks, Buses, Construction Equipment and Marine applications. Furthermore, we create opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group.
About our team
In this exciting role as our new Function Developer, you will join a highly skilled Software development team and take important initiatives. You will be
We develop the Gated Software Download, which allows for the different Software's to be downloaded into the different ECUs, taking into account Software validity check, end-to-end protection, etc.
We are now searching for a structured and innovative engineer with an ability to make decisions based on facts and data. We develop complex software download solutions to support a range of projects and technologies.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
We are looking for a Software Function Engineer who is highly collaborative. You also value the customer's perspective and high expectations using Volvo's premium products in your daily business. Experience from the automotive industry, embedded systems or software development is necessary for this role. You have knowledge within complete vehicle, electric vehicles and software verification. You are also Enthusiastic to engage, inspire and help others. A true team player.
You must have the following:
• Relevant B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Engineering
• High proficiency in C- programming
• Experience with Software Download
• Strong aptitude in abstract thinking and system theoretic analysis.
• Minimum three years of experience with embedded software development.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Meritorious:
• Experience using Simulink, Python, CANalyzer
• Experience from automotive industry, or similar
• Experience with data analysis scripts
• European driver's license for Truck and/or Bus
What we can offer
We are offering you the opportunity to be part of the biggest technology shift in the transport industry in decades. Electromobility is rapidly changing the way we travel, commute and transport goods, and will play a major role in fighting environmental challenges of the future. By joining us, you will be able to contribute with your skills and knowledge. At the same time, we enjoy all the benefits of being part of a large global company. You will enjoy working together with many people with different technical skills and cultures, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organization with great opportunities for personal development. Ersättning
