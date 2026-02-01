Software Flow Developer
We are now looking for more colleagues who has previously taken an active part in building and improving CI/CD systems and are familiar with some related practices such as provisioning, delivery flows, build systems, repository management, data management and data visualization. We learn, share knowledge and always strive to create and deliver the best solutions to our customer.
As we have a great range of customers demanding our skills it gives a good opportunity for you to discover many different solutions and technologies. Most of the time, you will be working together with colleagues from SiNIX, at the customer or in one of our teams.
Our customers trust in us and we work very closely with them. In the partnership, we guide them to the solutions that supports them in the best possible way.
Our mission in SiNIX Flow - is to make software development smooth and efficient. An environment where you as a developer get fast feedback through intuitive built pipelines and continuous integration.
We are looking for persons with a few years of year's experience in CI/CD, DevOps etc BUT most importantly - are interested in making software development smooth and efficient.
It 's good if you have:
A Bachelor or Master's degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
Experience in CI/CD pipeline design.
Experience in IaC.
Experience in working with Docker and Kubernetes.
Experience with different cloud providers.
Scripting/coding in for example Python, but good to have C++, Golang etc.
We offer:
Interesting assignments
Great and skilled colleagues
Lots of fun and learning
We are a Göteborg based company, but have customers outside the region.
At SiNIX, we prioritize the value of our colleagues by creating memorable experiences and sharing skills. We empower our employees with choices in training, vacation time, and flexible salaries, fostering a supportive and thriving work environment. Our aim is to inspire ongoing growth and development, making success a shared journey. Så ansöker du
